Jasson Dominguez is making headlines gameday after gameday, and the likes of Yankees captain Aaron Judge are mighty impressed with this budding talent. Dominguez became only the second Yankee after Judge to hit a bomb on his first plate appearance. Dominguez idolizes the Yankee captain and never refrains from talking highly of him. Jasson talks about this one particular episode during spring training that left him gobsmacked.

Expand Tweet

Judge, Dominguez, and some of the other athletes were eating together and chatting during dinner. As soon as Dominguez and Judge finished their meals, Judge picked up his empty plate and got to his feet. He saw that Dominguez's plate had leftover scraps. Judge, who is 11 years older than Dominguez and has just signed a $360 million contract, grabbed the child's plate and threw it out with his as he left the room.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I told all of my family... it was a big surprise to me" - Jasson Dominguez via TheAthletic

On both sides of the plate, Dominguez has exceptional power. However, the Dominican switch-hitter is more focused on developing another aspect of his five-tool skill than increasing his current total of 11 home runs in 92 games, which is already more than double his previous high of five in 107 games in 2021, when he was a rookie.

Expand Tweet

"Jasson Dominguez is the 1st Yankee to homer in 2 of his 1st 3 career games since Aaron Judge in 2016!" - MLB

Aaron Judge, Jasson Dominguez and Co. struggle to uplift the Yankees

The New York Yankees are in a very precarious situation at the moment, sitting in the fourth spot in the AL East division behind the likes of the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, and Blue Jays. The Yankees need to win all the remaining games of the season, but even then, the chances of making it as a wildcard seem slim for the Bronx Bombers.

Expand Tweet

"Each team is going to have a lot of work to do this offseason" - FoulTerritoryTV

This season, Judge and Dominguez worked together for eight games. As the disastrous 2023 season comes to a close, both players are determined to lead the Yankees to a World Series victory in 2024.

For the rest of the season, Dominguez will be a Yankee and most certainly play in every game, but he'll need to earn a roster spot the following spring. For his debut game, Dominguez received a spring training number from the Yankees as a result. The wide receiver's number 89 was on him.