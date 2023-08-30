Who is Jasson Dominguez? Everything you need to know about Yankees top prospect set to make MLB debut vs Astros

The New York Yankees are finally calling up one of their top prospects, Jasson Dominguez, to the MLB roster. Dominguez is a 20-year old outfielder who has had great success at the minor league level. He has mostly played at the Double-A level, with a little Triple-A experience. The next step of his development will now begin, getting to play against the best of the best and truly test himself.

So far in 2023 he has a batting average of .266 and a stellar on-base percentage of .377. The outfielder from the Dominican Republic has proven himself at every step of the way and seems to be ready for this challenge. He is currently the number two prospect in the Yankees organization.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic confirmed that Dominguez will be making his MLB debut in their upcoming series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"The Yankees are indeed calling up top prospect Jasson Dominguez on Friday, a source confirmed to @TheAthleticMLB" - Chris Kirschner

The New York Yankees have made the decsion to spend the rest of the season thinking about the future, and it could pay off in spades.

Jasson Dominguez will be tested immediately, facing off against the Houston Astros

There is no tougher test for a prospect making their MLB debut than to make it against the reigning World Series Champions. The Houston Astros are not only a great team, they are in a race to win their division so they will be giving full effort.

He will also be taking on the reigning Cy Young Award winning pitcher who needs no introduction.

Expand Tweet

"Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells will make their MLB debuts on Friday against … Justin Verlander and the Astros. Verlander is 40. Dominguez is 20. Wells is 24" - Max Goodman

Justin Verlander will be a tough test for Dominguez, who will hopefully show Yankees fans why he is one of their top prospects.