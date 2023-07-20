The New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge doesn’t mind his AL single season home run record getting broken by Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani.

Judge’s home run pursuit this season was cut short when he injured himself while running into a wall when looking to make an impressive catch at the Dodgers stadium. He's now on the injured list, and his return to action hasn't been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Ohtani is unstoppable at the moment. Despite a hint of injury, the phenom is back in form as if nothing happened. In the last two seasons spanning over 315 games, Ohtani has registered 80 home runs, 195 RBIs, 298 hits, 375 strikeouts and 24 wins.

Aaron Judge was asked on Wednesday about what he thinks of Ohtani being a potential threat to his single season home run record. Here’s what the New York Yankees slugger said:

“Records are meant to be broken. It's just a record. It would be exciting for the game if he went out there and got 63-plus. We'll see what happens.” – Judge said.

Will Shohei Ohtani be able to catch up with Aaron Judge’s home run record?

Ohtani wouldn’t need 63 homers to bag an AL MVP title, nor does he need it to sign one of the most lucrative contracts in history of baseball.The two-way phenom is hitting .307/.392/.680 with a 3.50 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.

However, Ohtani breaking Judge’s record within a year of it being set would be a cherry on the cake and add to the Japanese's phenomenal growth and pedigree. He has registered 20 home runs since June 6 through 35 games. As on Wednesday, the player had registered 35 home runs. With about 65 games remaining for the Los Angeles Angels, breaking Aaron Judge’s record looks like a matter of time.

With enough time remaining this season, Shohei Ohtani could easily catch up to the Yankees’ star’s record and set his own.

