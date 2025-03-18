Aaron Judge 'surprised' as former Yankees star struggles to land MLB deal

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are preparing to open their season against the Milwaukee Brewers. The two squads meet for a three-game series in the Bronx starting on March 27 to kick off the 2025 season.

Ad

Their outfield will look a bit different this year. They lost out on Juan Soto when he signed his deal with the New York Mets. Alex Verdugo also hit free agency after his one year in New York.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It has been reported that Verdugo has not received a single contract offer since the end of last season. That is something that shocks Judge, who considers the slugger a great player and a great teammate, via The Athletic.

"I am surprised. He's such a great player. He brings so much value and versatility to a team," said Judge.

Judge is not the only person who feels that Verdugo is being cheated. His former manager, Aaron Boone was quick to compliment him and his game.

Ad

"Maybe a little surprised because he's without a question a big-league player and a big-league starting player, for me. It just probably hasn't lined up money-wise and team-wise and need-wise, but he was great with us," said Boone.

While he had a down year offensively last season, he was one of two players who started every game in the World Series for the Yankees. Hopefully, he can find a deal soon with everyone else's Opening Day quickly approaching.

Ad

Yankees players have nothing but good things to say about Alex Verdugo

New York Yankees - Alex Verdugo (Photo via IMAGN)

Alex Verdugo started 149 games for the Yankees in 2024. During that stretch, he hit .233/.291/.356 with 28 doubles, 13 home runs, and 61 runs batted in and a mainstay in left field.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

His former teammates share the same response that Aaron Judge had. They have no clue why he is not signed to a big-league roster somewhere with what he brings to the table.

"He was my guy. I loved playing with him. I think he's a great player. Really good defender. Great hitter," said Trent Grisham.

Anthony Volpe also joined in on the conversation. The two got close last season and Verdugo became Volpe's favorite teammate.

Ad

"We got so close. You saw the plays he made in the outfield, running into walls (and) putting everything out there. He was one of my favorite teammates ever and I think in so many ways, he helped us win games" said Volpe.

it will be interesting to see if and when Verdugo will land another deal. From the eyes of his former teammates and manager, he has what it takes to be a starter in the MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback