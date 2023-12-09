New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge adores his pet golden dachshund, Gus, and has often introduced him to the fans by bringing him to the Yankee Stadium. Last year, when Judge extended his stay in New York with a blockbuster deal, he brought Gus to the field as the two ran around in the outfield.

Aaron Judge's latest story on Instagram showcases his four-legged friend back in Yankee Stadium for early morning training. It looks like Judge would rather spend his offseason in the outfields of the Yankee Stadium than go elsewhere. He has a lot riding on him since he was declared the new captain of the Bronx Bombers, a designation last held by the great Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

"Another new outfielder??" - thejudge44

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

In the story, Judge sarcastically asks in his caption, "Another new outfielder," as he clicks an adorable picture of Gus beside a baseball right in front of the main display in the centerfield. Judge now has a new title on his portfolio in addition to breaking home run records and winning MVP: Elite Dog Dad.

Before the Yankees' game against the Baltimore Orioles in May, Aaron Judge and Gus were captured on camera racing on the outfield grass, epitomizing the definition of a man's best friend. It's an enjoyable way to get some cardio in before the game versus your division rivals.

Expand Tweet

Inside the stadium, Gus was loved and appreciated by every Yankee fan. Judge's effort was limited in the end, with three at-bats leading to one strikeout, one base on balls and one run scored as the New York Yankees lost 3-1 against the Orioles.

Aaron Judge has a lot to prove next season

Aaron Judge didn't even come close to what he produced in the 2022 MLB season. 2023 was a horrid season both for Judge and the entire Yankees organization, which is why Yankees general manager Brian Cashman understood the importance of adding more depth and firepower to the roster and, since then, has strengthened their outfield to the max.

Juan Soto, Trent Grishman and Alex Verdugo have all been traded to the Yanks from their previous ballclubs, allowing the Bronx Bombers to possess a fiery outfield squad and one of the most ferocious hitting lineups next season.

These additions do not automatically translate into victories, but this allows a slugger like Judge to achieve the improbable, as a few more arm signings could make the Yankees look like favorites to win the Fall Classic next season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.