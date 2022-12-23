More power to MLB superstar Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees slugger was elected captain of the Bronx Bombers on Wednesday, joining a select group of team legends that also includes Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and Derek Jeter.

Judge, who committed to staying with the Yankees in a nine-year, $360 million contract this month, became the 16th captain of the team and the first since Jeter, who served in that capacity from 2003 to 2014.

Judge shared a heartwarming message for Bronx faithful after being named captain. Judge stood next to his wife during the introduction ceremony and declared that the Bronx Bombers were where they belonged and that he had never wanted to leave them.

The All-Star wrote that he is excited to continue the journey with the Yankees.

Today was a dream. I am honored and privileged to represent the Yankees and the city of New York for the rest of my career. Thank you to the Steinbrenner family, my teammates, my family, and most importantly, to the greatest fans in the world. Excited to continue this journey with you. – Aaron Judge

The Yankees never wanted Judge to leave the team.

Aaron Judge’s epic 62nd Homerun

The honour came after Judge had one of the best batting seasons in history, hitting a league-high 62 home runs.

"I knew in my heart where I was going to be." – New York Yankees

After becoming the captain, Judge said:

"To get a chance to continue my legacy here, in pinstripes, you know, and in the best city in the world, the best baseball city, in front of the best fans... this is an incredible honor."

The imposing right-handed outfielder has played his whole career for the New York Yankees.

Aaron Judge Press Conference

After hitting 52 home runs in his first full season and winning AL rookie of the year, he quickly rose to the status of one of MLB's most feared sluggers.

