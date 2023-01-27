During their early weeks as teammates, Aaron Judge recalled studying Anthony Rizzo with interest, noting the experienced first baseman's meticulous preparation regimen and how his demeanor would fit into the New York Yankees' clubhouse.

Judge invited Rizzo to his webinar series for the ALL RISE Foundation, where they discussed leadership in sports and how to become an effective leader. Later, Judge appeared on a talk show, where he lavished praise on his Yankees teammate at first base.

"He stepped right into that role of being a leader from Day One," Aaron Judge said (Bryan Hoch Newsletter). "That was one thing that I picked up a lot from Anthony."

Judge said that Rizzo may have been the Yankees' go-to man in hastening his contract talks with the Bombers by making daily phone calls and texts, many of which featured pictures of their cute dachshunds exploring Yankee Stadium's outfield together, and pushing Judge to stay in New York.

Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo grew close when Rizzo was acquired from the Chicago Cubs midway through the 2021 season. Their friendship deepened over Judge's record-breaking summer of '22. That gave Rizzo a special opportunity to assist Judge's legal representation during his free-agent era.

Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo will look to lead the Yankees towards a World Series title

The New York Yankees are fully aware of the high expectations that have been placed on them by the organization, the baseball community and, most importantly, the pinstripe faithful. There are obstacles to overcome when dealing with expectations.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman took out his pocketbook this offseason and signed Aaron Judge back to a nine-year, $360 million contract while also keeping Anthony Rizzo. But they weren't finished. Left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon agreed to a six-year, $162 million contract as a free agent.

These numbers project the goals of the 2023 Yankees and shout out loud signals of victory. Along with opposing clubs maintaining their roster improvements, there are further issues to address.

Given the decisions made by the ownership and front office, it goes without saying that missing the World Series this season is not an option. This is a successful franchise with a winning tradition, a proud tradition of grit and a heritage based on success.

Given the investment made and Aaron Judge's captaincy to signal what's to come, an American League East championship in the next few years would not suffice. With Rodon, Judge, Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rizzo all in their primes, the Yankees have a window to win a title that they must take advantage of.

