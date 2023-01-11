Aaron Judge vs Rafael Devers: Which player's long term deal will be greater value for the team in the future?

Both Aaron Judge and Rafael Devers inked massive deals with their respective teams this past offseason. As such, this means that the stage is set for both men to be massive pieces of their respective team's puzzles in 2023.

Aaron Judge smashed the widely-acknowledged single-season home run record in 2022. With 62 homers, he beat out the record of 61 home runs in a season, set by Roger Maris back in 1961.

Meanwhile, Rafael Devers was one of the few positives of the Boston Red Sox' 2022 season. With 27 home runs and 88 RBIs, Devers led the Red Sox offensively, with no other player coming close in either category.

After their stellar season, both were rewarded with big votes of confidence in the form of lucrative contract extensions. Devers penned an 11-year deal worth $331 million. Aaron Judge has signed a nine-year deal wortg $360 million, making him the highest-paid position player in history.

Although any long-term contract entails a certain level of risk, pundits and fans alike have lauded both of these deals. So which one is better?

The first thing to consider is age. Devers is four years younger than Judge, meaning he will be in a Boston Red Sox uniform until he is 37 years old. Judge is 30, and thus will be a Yankee until he is 39 years old.

Basic contract risk management exalts younger players. While Judge is a future Hall of Famer, Devers cannot yet say the same for himself. This means that the New York Yankees have likely offered a better contract when considering both from a long-term perspective.

Aaron Judge and Rafael Devers will be the stars of the AL East this year

Both teams are in the AL East, considered by many to be the most competitive division in all of baseball. While the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays look threatening, the Yankees are still expected to win.

The Red Sox are in a period of rebuilding and look unlikely to win in the next five seasons, further proving that the Yankees have the edge when it comes to these two big-time signings.

