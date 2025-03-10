Aaron Judge wants Yankees to sign Marlins' 2x All-Star, claims MLB insider amid Gerrit Cole uncertainty

Gerrit Cole's injury has blown open a big hole in Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees' starting rotation. What seemed to be a set rotation is now reeling with injuries to their ace and starter Luis Gil. The Yankees might need to look at other trade and free agency options to bolster their rotation before the season begins.

Ad

After his scheduled start against the Minneosta Twins on Thursday, where he pitched 2.2 innings, Cole felt discomfort in his throwing elbow. He provided an update on Saturday morning that he was concerned, which led to speculation that he suffered a long-term injury.

MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic confirmed that the MRI results pointed toward a Tommy John surgery for New York's ace. The 2023 AL Cy Young winner faced a similar predicament last season but didn't undergo surgery and missed the first three months of the season. He started 17 times in the regular season and finished with an 8-5, 3.41 ERA record.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As per insider Mike Rodriguez, the Yankees are looking at trade options around the league that includes St. Louis Cardinals' Erick Fedde, San Diego Padres' Dylan Cease and the Miami Marlins' Sandy Alcantara. The Marlins are being backed by Yankees captain Aaron Judge.

"According to my sources, Brian Cashman might consider pursuing Erick Fedde, Dylan Cease, and Sandy Alcántara. Additionally, he could explore the possibility of reuniting with Sonny Gray or Michael King; however, Aaron Judge has expressed a strong interest in Sandy Alcántara," Rodriguez wrote.

Ad

Sandy Alcantara is coming off a Tommy John surgery himself, which sidelined him for the 2024 season. The Marlins pitcher had an amazing 2022 season en route an unanimous National League Cy Young win.

His numbers dropped in 2023, but so far in Spring Training, he has looked strong. Alcantara has pitched 92 times across his three appearances on the mound. He doesn't hit free agency until after the 2026 season. He's 29 and has a strong arm that can fan batters.

Ad

Aaron Judge makes feelings known about Gerrit Cole's injury

On Sunday morning, Aaron Judge addressed reporters outside his locker room. about Cole's injury. Judge expects a positive result, considering Cole is the leader of the pack.

“He’s a tough guy. We’ll see what happens,” Judge said Sunday after a workout. “And what he gets advised to do and what he wants to do. But I’m always hoping and praying for the best, man. He’s a big part of this team. He’s the ace — he’s the one that’s going to lead us and lead this pitching staff. So let’s see — hopefully good news.”

With Cole and Gil's injuries, new signing Max Fried will take up ace duties ahead of Carlos Rodon. Clarke Schmidt and Marcus Stroman will have to manage the middle of the pack. Adding someone like Alcantara could help the team to not rely heavily on prospect arms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback