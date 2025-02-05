Aaron Judge and wife Samantha Bracksieck welcome firstborn daughter Nora; Mike Trout, Luis Gil & others flock to congratulate the couple

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is coming off a tremendous season. He led all MLB hitters with his 58 home runs and was vital for the Bronx Bombers making it all the way to the World Series.

While fans have seen him do nothing but crush baseball out of stadiums, he may have some newfound strength going into the 2025 season. The Six-time All-Star just became a first-time father.

Judge posted on his Instagram on Wednesday, welcoming his first child, Nora. She was born on January 27, 2025, and Judge cannot wait to enter the fun that comes with fatherhood.

"1/27/25 Nora Rose Judge. What an incredible week it's been, can't wait for the memories the three of us make" said Judge.

Plenty of baseball players age their congratulations to the Yankees captain, like Mike Trout and Luis Gil. Content creator and huge Yankees fan CourageJD also congratulated Judge on the accomplishment.

"Congrats!" said Trout.

"Congratulations!!! What a beautiful name" said CourageJD.

Aaron Judge and his wife Samantha have known each other since high school

Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck (Photo via Getty)

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Samantha have been together for quite a while. The two originally met while attending Linden High School in California.

After they both graduated high school, the two attended Fresno State University together. Samantha studied Kinesiology where she was honored for her work researching elbow ligament injuries in the MLB.

The two have kept their relationship largely behind closed doors. Samantha seems to be comfortable staying out of the spotlight and letting her husband bask in it.

Do not be surprised if the six-time All-Star takes his game to another level in 2025. Players have a tendency to perform above expectations after the birth of their child.

