The Philadelphia Phillies seem to be on a roll and there's no stopping them. They had a thumping 10-0 shutout victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the NLCS. Starter Aaron Nola had a game to remember as he pitched another strong game.

Much of the credit for the Phillies' hot streak of form has been given to the lineup, who are setting records game after game. They have set the records for most home runs during a postseason four-game span with 15 since Game 3 of the NLDS.

But that doesn't take away the fact that, as a pitching unit, the Phillies have been equally up to the task. Aaron Nola pitched six shutout innings for Philadelphia, with the raucous crowd cheering him on every time he pitched a strike. He had seven strikeouts in the game, allowing just three hits and zero walks.

Nola has been the Mr. Dependable for the club for a long stretch now. Making his debut in 2015, the pitcher has rode the waves of highs and lows personally and is now reaping the rewards. Teammate Kyle Schwarber was all praises for Nola when he spoke about him after the game.

"Another great outing. The way that he composes himself, he's solidifying himself as a true ace," Schwarber said. "We're really lucky to have that guy in our rotation. Him [Wheeler] and our other horses, we ride those guys throughout the whole year, and they're really showing how valuable they are for us in this postseason."

Aaron Nola boosting his market value before free agency

Aaron Nola has averaged 0.96 ERA with a 3-0 record in his three postseason starts so far. The 30-year-old had a rough start to the year but finally found his footing towards the rear end of the regular season.

Nola's four-year $45 million contract extension in 2019 runs out this winter. With performances like these, he has definitely elevated his chances of getting a hefty paycheck. It will only increase if he delivers well enough for a World Series title.