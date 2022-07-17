Create
"About d**n time!" "Rob Manfred isn't blind after all" - MLB Twitter ecstatic after Austin Riley earns long overdue All-Star call-up

Rejoice! Austin Riley is finally an All-Star.
Souvanik Seal
Souvanik Seal
Modified Jul 17, 2022 05:37 AM IST

Fans of the Atlanta Braves can finally rejoice! Austin Riley is no longer the biggest All-Star Game snub of the year. The Braves slugger has now been added to the National League roster as a replacement for Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals.

.@austinriley1308 is headed to Hollywood! 🤩 https://t.co/ayOMKTiOXH

Riley didn’t make the All-Star lineup via fan-balloting. He was previously overlooked by the MLB when announcing a replacement for the injured Bryce Harper.

That decision wasn’t well received by fans and highlighted a flawed All-Star selection process. Riley is an MVP candidate whose current slash line reads .282/.345/.568. He has 26 homers to his name in 2022 — the second-most this season.

Riley has 26 homers to his name in 2022 — the second-most in MLB this season.

However, Arenado’s decision to withdraw due to a sore shoulder presented the MLB committee with another chance to right their wrong. At long last, Austin Riley is an All-Star.

The Braves now have more reason to celebrate. It’s the first time since 2011 that Atlanta is headed to the Midsummer Classic with five representatives. Well, make it six now.

Riley will be joined by his teammates Ronald Acuna Jr., William Contreras, Travis d’Arnaud, Dansby Swanson, and Max Fried.

Ahead of the Braves’ game against the Washington Nationals, Riley expressed his gratitude on being finally recognized as an All-Star.

“Definitely excited. That’s about as plain and simple as you can put it… It’s something that you look forward to and try to accomplish, and to be going, I’m super thankful” - Austin Riley

Riley couldn’t contain his delight.

MLB Twitter is absolutely buzzing for Austin Riley

If the support for a decision is unanimous, then it’s obviously the correct one. Not just Braves fans, but fans of the MLB in general are absolutely delighted for Austin Riley.

Based on his performance since his breakout 2021, an All-Star call-up has been long overdue.

@Braves @austinriley1308 About damn time! He should've been voted in as the starter a couple weeks ago!!!
@Braves @austinriley1308 Well-deserved, guy looks to be shaping up as a consistent 40+ homer, .900 OPS guy, which from the third base position you only see one or two guys manage consistently a decade
@Braves @austinriley1308 Probably THE most deserving All Star from the Braves this year...though I could understand an argument for Dansby.

League commissioner Rob Manfred and the MLB committee as a whole had come under fire for Riley's snub. With Riley’s long overdue inclusion official, some faith in the governing body may now be restored.

@Braves @austinriley1308 Hell yeah! Rob Manfred isn’t blind after all!

The outpouring of love and support for Riley continued, and it’s heartwarming to see.

@Braves @austinriley1308 YES!!!!!!! Hallelujah!!!!!!! Thank You Lord Jesus!!!!! He definitely deserves it!!!!! Way to Go Austin Riley!!!! Congratulations!!!!
@Braves @austinriley1308 MY ALL STAR https://t.co/yNWfStv5RF
Riley isn’t the only last-minute change to the NL All-Star line-up. Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson replaced the San Francisco Giants’ Carlos Rodon. San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth also replaced the Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

