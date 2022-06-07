“Absolute joke” - MLB pitcher Jack Flaherty targets Tampa Bay Rays players on Twitter after they refuse to wear pride patch

Jack Flaherty hasn't pitched since last season, but he's still finding ways to impact the MLB world. In a recent tweet, the St. Louis Cardinals pitcher called out certain Tampa Bay Rays players for not wearing pride patches on their uniforms like other teams are doing during the month of June.

Following the lead of other organizations and institutions, the MLB named June Pride Month as a way of celebrating the LGBTQ community and its involvement in Major League Baseball. For use during the month's duration, teams rolled out various uniforms and apparel sporting the movement's signature rainbow. Many teams have worn caps with a rainbow-colored variation of their logo, while others are wearing patches on their jerseys with the same. Every team is hosting a Pride Night home game in which they will sport these uniforms.

Daily Wire @realDailyWire Multiple Tampa Bay Rays Players Refuse To Wear Pride Night Logos Citing Religious Reasons dlvr.it/SRgdgG Multiple Tampa Bay Rays Players Refuse To Wear Pride Night Logos Citing Religious Reasons dlvr.it/SRgdgG https://t.co/bayWCtuXkj

"Multiple Tampa Bay Rays Players Refuse To Wear Pride Night Logos Citing Religious Reasons" - @ Daily Wire

Some members of the Tampa Bay Rays, however, will not wear the patches. The players include Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs, and Ryan Thompson. All of them have opted not to wear the pride patch because of religious objections to homosexuality.

MLB pitcher Jack Flaherty targets Tampa Bay Rays players on Twitter after they refuse to wear pride patch

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty disapproves of the Tampa Bay Rays players who will not wear pride patches.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty took to Twitter to voice his disapproval of the Rays who will not be wearing pride patches. Flaherty called them an "absolute joke."

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

"absolute joke" - @ Jack Flaherty

The Rays players have come under fire by a number of news outlets and organizations for their refusal to wear the emblem. However, the players are holding their ground. Speaking on behalf of his teammates, pitcher Jason Adam made it clear that they hold no hatred — only love — for the LGTBQ community and only refuse to wear the patches out of respect for their own consciences.

"It’s not judgmental," Adam said. "It’s not looking down. It’s just what we believe the lifestyle he’s encouraged us to live, for our good, not to withhold. But again, we love these men and women, we care about them, and we want them to feel safe and welcome here."

Flaherty, 26, is one of the league's best pitchers when he's healthy. Over 487 career innings, he holds an astounding 9.2 wins-above-replacement total with a 3.34 earned-run average and a 1.071 WHIP. He's also recorded 567 career strikeouts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far