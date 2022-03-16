St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty undergoes right shoulder examination ahead of MLB 2022 Spring Training

St. Louis Cardinals ace pitcher Jack Flaherty was attended by medical personnel for an examination of his right shoulder earlier today. A negative medical report could be a huge setback for Flaherty and the Cardinals as Opening Day is just weeks away.

The right-handed pitcher has battled injuries throughout the past couple of years. The St. Louis Cardinals hoped their ace would be ready to go for Opening Day of the 2022 season.

Brenden Schaeffer @bschaeffer12 Cardinals PR announces that Jack Flaherty had an examination of his right shoulder today. The team expects to learn more about those results tonight or tomorrow. Cardinals PR announces that Jack Flaherty had an examination of his right shoulder today. The team expects to learn more about those results tonight or tomorrow.

An injury requiring surgery or a lengthy recovery could hurt the Cardinals' chances of getting back into the postseason. Jack Flaherty has been a catalyst for the club's recent success. He is one of the game's best young pitchers and has huge expectations for the upcoming season. However, while missing Flaherty would pose a serious challenge for the team, there is depth within the organization.

Brenden Schaeffer @bschaeffer12 To state the obvious, not the medical update on Flaherty you're hoping to see in mid-March. Flaherty missed time late last season with a shoulder strain. Had the oblique injury prior in the year. To state the obvious, not the medical update on Flaherty you're hoping to see in mid-March. Flaherty missed time late last season with a shoulder strain. Had the oblique injury prior in the year.

St. Louis Cardinals potential rotation options

At the moment, the Cardinals rotation includes pitchers Adam Wainwright, Miles Mikolas, Steven Matz, Dakota Hudson, and Jake Woodford, among others in the bullpen. Ideally, the Cardinals want to keep Woodford in the bullpen. The Cards have one of the best defenses in MLB baseball, with very dependable fielding support, so Woodford could be serviceable as a starter.

Adam Wainwright pitching during last years Wild Card Round - St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers

The uncertainty of a Jack Flaherty injury is worrisome and is cause for concern for any St. Louis Cardinals fan. The Cardinals have played without Flaherty before and have proven that they can win without him.

Flaherty pitching in a St Louis Cardinals v Kansas City Royals game

Jack Flaherty is still a significant part of the team, but the organizational depth that the Cardinals have consistently shown is remarkable. Their ability to play well without him may be tested once again. Once information about Flaherty's status is released, we will provide detailed information as it becomes available.

