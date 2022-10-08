"Absolutely embarrassing" "Bats need to wake up!" - Tampa Bay Rays fans left fuming after narrow 2-1 loss to Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Wild Card Series

The Cleveland Guardians got their postseason venture underway with a slender 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series.

In what was a fantastic pitcher’s duel through five innings, Shane Bieber’s fantastic outing helped the Guardians get over the line and snap an eight-game postseason losing streak.

matt @OCPDesigns @RaysBaseball Wow. I'm shocked that offensive struggles were our downfall. @RaysBaseball Wow. I'm shocked that offensive struggles were our downfall.

tampa is title town @boltsin6 @RaysBaseball We actually thought this team would actually win a playoff game with this terrible offense @RaysBaseball We actually thought this team would actually win a playoff game with this terrible offense

AJ♠️ @TropTop24 @RaysBaseball But some people on this app told me that Cleveland was the easiest wild card opponent? @RaysBaseball But some people on this app told me that Cleveland was the easiest wild card opponent?

Jose Siri launched the first postseason home run of his career in the top of the sixth to put the Rays in front. However, the Guardians have thrived on adversity all season and one of their cornerstones stepped up when needed the most.

Jose Ramirez smashed a two-run go-ahead homer 389 feet over the centerfield fence. It was the second postseason homer of Ramirez’s career.

The Rays challenged, albeit unsuccessfully, that lead-runner Amed Rosario had missed second base. It was a nerve-racking moment for Cleveland fans, who held their breath and crossed their fingers, but not for Rosario. The original decision was upheld and Cleveland's lead was safe.

Rosario was asked after the game whether he was nervous at the time. He replied:

"Not really because I was certain that I stepped on the base."

Guardians ace Shane Bieber was spectacular on the night, allowing just three hits and striking out eight.

Emmanuel Clase took it from there, getting four outs for his first postseason save. The game lasted just 2 hours, 17 minutes — the fastest in the postseason since 1999 and Cleveland's quickest since its World Series-clinching win in 1948.

Rays starter Shane McClanahan was impressive in defeat, pitching seven strong innings, striking out five and allowing only two runs. Unfortunately, the Rays’ lack of offense meant that those two runs ultimately proved to be decisive.

Kevin H. @Kevinha07411160 @RaysBaseball Great job shane!!!!! No help will get u every time @RaysBaseball Great job shane!!!!! No help will get u every time

The Tampa Bay Rays have now lost six in a row

The Cleveland Guardians finished the regular season with the lowest number of home runs in the majors. However, it was the Tampa Bay Rays tonight who had their toothless offense to blame for the lack of a comeback. Kevin Cash’s side have now lost six in a row, scoring only nine runs during that stretch.

Sebastian Alvarez @castlehill814 @RaysBaseball 6-game losing streak. Let’s no end the season on a 7-game losing streak. Bats need to wake up! @RaysBaseball 6-game losing streak. Let’s no end the season on a 7-game losing streak. Bats need to wake up!

Brandon Lamb @Brandonlamb1993 @RaysBaseball Absolutely embarrassing. Of course Rays still can't do much offense. All I want this off season is fire the hitting coach @RaysBaseball Absolutely embarrassing. Of course Rays still can't do much offense. All I want this off season is fire the hitting coach

Still, Cash believes his team will find a way to push the series to a third game. Speaking after the game, he said:

“We need to be resilient. I’m very confident in this group that they will respond the way they need to and compete and give us a good opportunity to win.”

