"Absolutely heartbreaking, praying for these families" - Chelsea Freeman, mother of three, expresses her heartfelt condolences for the victims of the Texas elementary school tragedy

Along with the rest of the nation, Chelsea Freeman, the spouse of Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, mourned the loss of life following the tragedy that took place in Uvalde, Texas. She sent her heartfelt condolences to the victims of the Robb Elementary mass shooting.

She could relate to the loss of the children because she is a mother of three. By posting on social media, she showed her solidarity with the victims' families.

Chelsea Freeman puts up a story on Instagram in solidarity with the Texas Elementary School shooting.

"Absolutely heartbreaking, praying for these families" - @Chelsea Freeman

Chelsea Freeman reposted an "ABC World News Tonight" post on her Instagram story

Chelsea Freeman, the wife of Freddie Freeman, reposted an "ABC World News Tonight" post on her Instagram story, which had all the information about the Texas elementary school tragedy. According to the original post, 14 children and one teacher were killed in the massacre. The suspect was an 18-year-old who had attended Uvalde High School. Before going to the elementary school, he shot his grandmother. He was reportedly shot and killed by law enforcement.

"BREAKING: Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting:⁠ 14 students, 1 teacher killed, per governor Gov. Abbott⁠. Suspect, local 18-year-old high school student, is dead⁠. Suspect also shot his grandmother" - @ABC World News Tonight

However, as per the updated news, 19 children and two teachers were killed, and many were injured.

CBS Austin @cbsaustin These are 17 of the 19 children identified by loved ones from Tuesday's tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Officials now say all of the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School. INFO: bit.ly/3yZcSyz These are 17 of the 19 children identified by loved ones from Tuesday's tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Officials now say all of the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School. INFO: bit.ly/3yZcSyz https://t.co/O91fkOVCGO

"These are 17 of the 19 children identified by loved ones from Tuesday's tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Officials now say all of the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School." - @CBS Austin

How many more people need to die before the United States of America takes action?

Joe Biden, who lost two of his children in a car crash and another one to brain cancer, understands the heartbreaking loss that the victims' families are experiencing.

Joe Biden, the current president of the United States, said, "As a nation we have to ask, when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God's name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done? We have to act, it is time for those who have struck or delayed or blocked the common-sense gun laws, we need to let you know that we will not forget."

President Biden added, "To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away. There's a hollowness in your chest you feel like you're being sucked into it ... you're never quite the same."

President Biden @POTUS I’m addressing the nation on the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… I’m addressing the nation on the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

"I’m addressing the nation on the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas." - @President Biden

While the United States Constitution allows for gun ownership, is it time for the US government to enact more robust gun controls?

