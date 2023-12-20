"Absolutely iconic" - Olivia Dunne's sister Julz's share a pencil sketch created by her talented friend to celebrate the 'Dunne Duo'

Everything Olivia Dunne does attracts massive interest. However, the real brain behind Olivia’s success is her sister, Julz Dunne. The Dunnes sisters seemingly share a strong bond and are often seen hanging out together.

Recently, Julz posted an Instagram story highlighting a hand sketch that was gifted by a close friend.

After Olivia Dunne returned to Louisiana from holidays with her boyfriend, Julz shared an update on their sisterhood. A few days back, a friend of Julz, Armando Fuentes, who was earlier seen partying with the Dunne sisters, gifted a freehand sketch of the two sisters. She captioned that sketch, “Dunne duo.” Julz posted a picture of the drawing on her IG stories.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She tagged Olivia and captioned it:

“Speechless. This is iconic.”

Enter caption

Olivia Dunne’s “Forbes 30 Under 30” achievement

Olivia Dunne recently got listed in the Forbes 30 Under 30 for 2023. She is not only the highest-paid but also the most popular female college athlete on almost every social media platform. She has approximately 4.5 million followers on Instagram, 7 million on TikTok, and almost 119,000 on X.

Her ‘Forbes 30 Under 30’ bio described her as one of the key faces of college games in the NIL era. Olivia was the highest-paid female college athlete in the 2021 season. This happened after the NCAA approved the NIL policy, given the clear path to student-athlete sponsorship acceptance.

As per the Forbes report, Olivia Dunne’s estimated income is $2.3 million, and she is also one of the most googled female athletes under the age of 25 in the US.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.