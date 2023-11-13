One of the greatest sports agents of all time, Scott Boras, reminisced over how the Steinbrenner family aided the young agent and propelled his career to greater heights in the MLB. Boras is the CEO and founder of Boras Corporation, which manages over 175 baseball clients.

Expand Tweet

"Where would I be without Steinbrenner family? I have a home because they paid Jacob Ellsbury. My daughter is in college because they took on Carlos Rodon," Boras said on the Jrad Carrabass podcast.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boras has negotiated some massive contracts in MLB throughout the years. His ties to the Yankees go back to 1991, when he made history by negotiating a $1.55 million deal with the Bronx Bombers for high school star Brien Taylor.

In 1993, Boras agreed to represent the first draft pick, Alex Rodriguez and signed a $1.3 million deal with the Mariners. In 1998, after breaking the $50 million barrier for two signings, he negotiated an unlikely seven-year, $87.5 million extension for Bernie Williams with New York.

It was 2004 when Boras was part of a multi-team contractual situation that might have resulted in Rodríguez staying in Texas, but Scott brokered the deal to provide A-Rod plenty of playing time in the Bronx.

In 2005, he negotiated a deal between the Red Sox and the Yankees for Johnny Damon, which resulted in a $50 million contract with the Bronx Bombers. Soon after that, A-Rod extended his contract with the Yanks for a whopping $275 million over 10 years in 2007.

Fast forward to now, and Scott Boras is still handling the largest clients in baseball, continuously negotiating deals to solidify his position as the finest and richest agent in sports history.

His most recent notable deal with the Yankees happened in the 2022 offseason, when he helped Carlos Rodon sign a six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees. His ties with the Steinbrenner family and the Bronx Bombers helped him pave his way through to the upper echelons in major leagues.

Expand Tweet

"Why wouldn't they want to reward their fanbase with New York Yankee conduct?" Scott Boras on the Yankees and their spending this offseason:" - snyyankees

Agent Scott Boras is a negotiator like no other

Scott Boras has been in the baseball business for too long to have any competitors who can match his style and verve when it comes to brokering deals for the biggest stars in the MLB. He constantly empathizes with the importance of new and pompous signings to boost a franchise's hopes of claiming bragging rights in the Fall Classic.

Expand Tweet

"Scott Boras wants a World Series moved to a neutral site and the amateur draft moved away from the All Star weekend" - BNightengale

The veteran agent never fails to be a hot topic of discussion in the MLB. Since he has commanding authority over the league via the players he manages, he often gives his revised version of the league and how some modifications could benefit the league overall.