“Acquire some consistency”; “Why do we keep adding trash” - Dodgers fans respond as team acquires Jose Hernandez from Pirates for cash

Jose Hernandez is the new name added to the list of Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers. The Dodgers acquired the relief pitcher from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday for cash.

The Boys in Blue took the opportunity to get Hernandez while the Pirates had designated him for assignment. It's not the first time Hernandez has signed with the team. The franchise selected the pitcher in 2016 as an international free agent. However, the Pirates took him in with the Rule Five draft in 2022.

While the Dodgers felt the move to be important, several fans begged to differ. Dodgers fans took to social media to comment on the news of the new acquisition. Surprisingly, many trolled the team for their choice.

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions from X.

"Acquire some consistency," wrote one fan

"Why do we keep adding trash," another fan asked.

"Oh great!! Hey get starters cause this pen start thing is becoming a joke and especially with a bottom of line up that can’t hit there weight!!" another fan chimed in.

Some fans trolled the team for hiring another player with the name Hernandez.

"How many more hernaández’s do we need?!" asked one fan.

"Since EVERYTHING has to be a new Dodger record, does this set a new Dodger record for guys named Hernandez on the team?" another fan asked.

"The Los Angeles Hernandezes," wrote one fan.

Dodgers make room for Jose Hernandez in absence of Ryan Brasier

Dave Roberts and his squad are trying to improve their bullpen. While cash considerations were one of the options for getting Jose Hernandez, they also needed to fill in the spot for Ryan Brasier.

Brasier is placed on a 60-day injured list due to a calf injury. With the team's bullpen struggling, Hernandez was acquired.

The Pirates limited Hernandez's performance to just seven games. The 26-year-old held a 3.38 ERA with a 1-1 record. Braiser has opened the way for the young pitcher, but fans are not thrilled about the new addition.

