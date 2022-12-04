Former MLB player Adam LaRoche was an infielder whose career spanned more than 12 years. Over that period, he played for six different teams, with the longest time being spent at the Washington Nationals.

He also played with the Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, Boston Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox. He abruptly retired when he was in his mid 30s while part of the White Sox roster.

Adam LaRoche made the sudden decision before the start of the 2016 season. It was triggered by a clubhouse incident where he was stopped from bringing his son, who was fourteen at the time, regularly to the locker room. At the time, he had a contract of close to $12.5 million annually.

He recently spoke to Fox regarding his retirement and mentioned how he didn't have any regrets.

"I don’t (regret) at all. That is the honest truth, and I thought I might – the next day and the weeks to follow that I thought there might be a point where I really missed it or wish I made a different decision. But it was just really clear."

He added:

"When I got out, God made it very clear that it was time. There was just never any regret or second-guessing and it’s been awesome ever since."

Adam LaRoche's life post retirement

The former first baseman has been influential in contributing to society post retirement. Along with his wife, Jennifer, they started an organization called the E3 Ranch Foundation dedicated to supporting wounded military veterans and fighting against sex trafficking.

Adam LaRoche said that his partnership with army personnel started when he was with the Nationals back in 2012 and 2013. He used the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to bring vets to baseball games to give them a change of environment.

This was his honest effort "to serve them" for their cause. LaRoche said:

"We started doing that in the offseason and it ended up being one of the coolest things I’ve ever got to do in my career, And now, post-baseball, we get to do it all the time. So it’s been awesome."

The former MLB player compared the similarities between the brotherhood shared by war veterans and that of baseball players for a team.

