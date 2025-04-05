Adley Rutschman opens up about torpedo bats after Orioles All-Star switched to the controversial new design in 2025

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is using a modified version of the controversial new torpedo bat this season. The two-time All-Star revealed how he first came about the revolutionary bat design and started using it.

The torpedo bat was developed in secret by the New York Yankees over the past two years with the help of MIT physicist Aaron Leinhardt. The idea of the design focuses on placing the sweet spot of the bat where a hitter generally makes contact with the ball and removing excess wood at the end of the barrel.

Adley Rutschman is the only hitter in the Baltimore Orioles lineup who's using the torpedo bat. He talked about his exprience since switching to the new bats in an interview with content creators Bat Boys Baseball on Friday.

"I knew about them last year. (Giancarlo) Stanton was using it," he said. "Our guys have been testing out some of them. But it's one of those things, alright. If I feel good, I'm going to keep using it. It's tough during the season to make the switch. So, I know a couple of guys got them. Sent for them to try it out. A lot of our guys aren't using it."

During his interview, Rutschman was asked whether he prefers to use different versions of torpedo bats depending on the situation.

"I just like to keep it consistent. I don't want to overhaul everything," he said. "I've heard of guys using different bats based on if the pitcher is throwing above a certain velocity. They'll use a lighter bat maybe, but not like a different model."

Rutschman is regarded to be one of the best catchers in the MLB from an offensive standpoint.

"Everything felt good, and I liked it": Adley Rutschman on his new bat design

Adley Rutschman was the runner-up for the AL Rookie of the Year in 2022 (Image Source: IMAGN)

Although Adley Rutschman is using a torpedo bat, his design has been modified specifically to his requirements. His bat supplier, Marucci, gave him three versions of the bat, and he chose the torpedo-esque design where it's less prominent near the label, unlike the ones that resemble the shape of a bowling pin.

The Baltimore Orioles catcher discussed his new bat design with Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner earlier this week.

"I have to be able to barrel up the ball, but everything felt good, and I liked it," Rutschman said. "I swung it during spring training, and then I was swinging well during lives and took it into games, and I was like, "OK, I’ll go with this.""

Adley Rutschman has enjoyed a strong start to the new season after a disappointing second half to the 2024 campaign. He has a .258/.343/.484 slash line, with three home runs and an OPS of .827.

