Adolis Garcia Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Rangers' playoff hero in 2024?

There may be no player more popular right now among Texas Rangers fans than Adolis Garcia. The hard-hitting outfielder reached an agreement on a two-year, $14,000,000 contract extension to remain with the Rangers, which will certainly help the reigning World Series champions defend their title.

Expand Tweet

"BREAKING NEWS: The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia have avoided the arbitration hearing (per,@Evan_P_Grant). El Bombi is calling the Texas Rangers home until 2026." - @_abigaiiiil

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adolis Garcia is coming off one of the best playoff performances last year, which many Rangers fans are hoping will continue this season. Not only his Adolis contribute to the Rangers winning their first World Series championship but he also set the new MLB record for RBIs in a single postseason with 22.

This red-hot postseason came to a halt after the slugging outfielder missed the World Series-winning game with an injury. However, the outfielder seems primed to not only keep his momentum rolling into the regular season but the 2024 fantasy baseball campaign.

Garcia has been a solid fantasy baseball performer over the years thanks to is combination of power and speed. Although his no batting average and high volume of strikeouts have hurt his fantasy value over the years. This has raised an important question for fantasy baseball managers. When should Garcia be drafted in fantasy baseball drafts?

Adolis Garcia should be targeted in the 5th round of 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

Last season, the Texas Rangers slugger provided fantasy managers with quality production across a number of categories. The 30-year-old finished the 2023 season with a .245 batting average with 39 home runs, 109 RBIs, and 9 stolen bases.

Expand Tweet

"Remember when Adolis García went OFF against the Athletics last year?" - @MichaelJBier

His elite power numbers make him incredibly useful from that standpoint, however, he is the ability to steal bases puts him ahead of a number of other outfielders. Even though he only stole 9 bases last season, he recorded a career-high 25 stolen bases in 2022.

If Adolis Garcia can meet in the middle of those two numbers, he could provide fantasy baseball managers with solid production in a difficult category. He could find himself drafted in a similar range of notable outfielders such as Mike Trout, Christian Yelich, and Randy Arozarena.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.