Adolis Garcia showed no signs of stopping his epic postseason journey as he drove in two runs including a solo walk-off home run in extra innings. With 22 RBIs, Garcia surpassed David Freese for the most RBIs in a postseason.

Garcia started the Wild Card Series with a solo home run. In the Division series, "El Bombi" delivered four RBIs including one home run before earning the ALCS MVP. In the series against the Houston Astros, Garcia set the record for most RBIs in a seven-game series with 15 including five home runs in the last four games.

He carried that momentum onto the World Series first with an RBI single in the first innings. His eleventh innings home run against Miguel Castro was the first walk-off home run in the World Series since 2018 when Max Munch hit an 18th innings walk-off hit for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Garcia is quite literally at the top of baseball's pinnacle as he looks to win the Texas Rangers' first franchise trophy. He shared his thoughts on his performance in the post-game interview:

“Very happy to have the opportunity to be here and play in the World Series. I’m just having fun out there."

Adolis Garcia and the Rangers break records in an instant classic

The Rangers are well aware of a similar instance in 2011 when another one of their primary batters was in stunning form. That postseason, David Freese hit 21 RBIs for the Rangers but they fell short in Game 6 of the World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Garcia has taken 17 fewer at-bats to break Freese's record and if everything continues to go the way they have, Texas will be able to break the curse. Interestingly, the Rangers became the first team since the 2015 New York Mets to erase a multi-run deficit in the ninth innings of a World Series game.