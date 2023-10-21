Texas Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia has been red-hot in the postseason thus far. He already has two home runs between the ALDS and ALCS and added another to his resume on Friday.

The Rangers were down by one run when he came up clutch in the bottom of the sixth inning. With Corey Seager and Evan Carter on, Adolis Garcia smoked a go-ahead three-run home run to put his team ahead 4-2.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The homer came off Justin Verlander, who was pitching well up until that point. He left the game after pitching 5.2 innings, giving up four runs on 82 pitches.

The home run turned the game around for Texas, who desperately needed a win after back-to-back losses. After going up 2-0 in the series, they have lost their previous two, allowing the Astros to tie the series.

"Garcia too clutch man" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Garcia is him" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rangers fans could not contain their excitement and reacted to his home runs on X. Adolis Garcia's home run marked the first time this series that a home team had the lead.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

If Texas can hold on, it will be the first time a home team won a game in this series. With the next two games headed to Houston, this win is crucial for the Rangers.

From Adolis Garcia to Jose Altuve, this series has been electric

ALCS Astros Rangers Baseball

While some around the league believed the Astros would run away with this series, that has not been the case. The Rangers have come out and held their own against a team with stellar postseason experience in the last decade.

Pitching has been stellar for Texas in the postseason. Jordan Montgomery shut out Houston in Game 1 and pitched another great game on Friday. Montgomery went 5.1 innings in game 5, giving up two runs on 82 pitches.

The bullpen has also been great. They have often gone with Josh Sborz, Aroldis Chapman, and Jose Leclerc in the game's late stages.

Offensively, both teams have had their moments. Jose Abreu and Jose Altuve have found their strides, hitting home runs in their game 3 and 4 wins.

Texas has gotten great performances from Adolis Garcia, Evan Carter, and Josh Jung. Although the Rangers lost that game, Jung is coming off a two-homer performance in Game 3.

This series has become exciting, with both teams feeling close to their World Series aspirations. It will be an intense battle for the rest of the series, as both teams aspire for a spot in the World Series.