Texas Ragers fans were left jubilant after slugger Adolis Garcia launched a three-run homer in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Sunday.

With the Rangers in the lead, the Cuban right fielder smashed a three-run moonshot into left field in the ninth to seal the game. Fans were left stunned and took to social media to share their reactions.

"He owns the astros," wrote one fan on X (formerly called Twitter).

"Bye bye Houston," added another.

Adolis Garcia joined the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017 after defecting from Cuba and was traded to the Rangers ahead of the 2020 season.

He went on to have a breakout season in 2021 and has been an integral part of their lineup since then. Garcia has been one of their most influential players this year, making the All-Star team and guiding them through the postseason.

Garcia has done it for the Rangers once again. He was in the thick of things in Game 5, hitting a three-run homer before being ejected because of his reaction to being hit by a pitch.

In Game 6, while his teammates took a healthy lead and kept the Astros at bay, Garcia finished the job with a three-run homer in the ninth inning to take them over the line.

Adolis Garcia finishes the job for the Rangers to set up Game 7 in the ALCS

The Texas Rangers entered Game 6 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros trailing 3-2 after falling to three consecutive losses.

However, thanks to an impressive offensive display that was suitably wrapped up by Adolis Garcia's three-run blast in the ninth, they're still in contention. A Houston win would have knocked the Rangers out of the postseason, but they have now set up a seventh game of the series.

It's poised to be an exciting winner-takes-all final game, which will grant the winner the chance to challenge for the World Series.