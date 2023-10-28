Adolis Garcia just cemented his place among October baseball legends. The Texas Rangers batter hit the walk off solo home run that helped his team win 6-5 in Game 1 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

There was already plenty of buzz surrounding Adolis Garcia following a record breaking ALCS against the division rivals Houston Astros. The slugger hit 15 RBIs in seven games along with consecutive home run games in the last four.

Garcia made that five with his 11th innings solo shot against D-backs reliever Miguel Castro. The ball traveled 373 feet into the opposite right field with 106.4 mph speed off the bat. This was Garcia's 22nd RBI going past David Freese who had set the record with 21 back in 2011.

Garcia was by far the biggest contributor to Texas' win. His 21st RBI of this postseason came in the very first innings when he drove in a run off Arizona starter Zac Gallen. Not just with the bat, the 30-year-old took a game saving catch with Corbin Caroll at the box, tracking back near the right field in the eighth innings.

Such has been Garcia's prowess all postseason long that he was undeterred despite a big blow to the right hand getting hit by Paul Sewald with a fastball. Rangers fans were astonished to see their hero deliver game after game. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions:

Adolis Garcia will look to continue momentum

The Texas Rangers and Garcia will hope to keep this current stretch of form as they host the D-backs for game 2 on Saturday. If the slugger is able to homer for one more game he'll also equal Daniel Murphy's 2015 record for most consecutive home runs in a postseason.

This is shaping up to be a stellar encounter as both rosters and management look to tactically outwit the other. Just like Game 1 a back and forth series is expected for the following games.