Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery remain the biggest free agents in the market, but the Boston Red Sox don't seem to be in the hunt for them anymore. The team still requires an ace deep into the offseason and need to add one or two more credible names into their starting rotation, which now looks extremely weak.

The Boston Red Sox have youngsters like Brayan Bello and Kutter Crawford at the top of their rotation. They let go of major experience in Chris Sale when they traded him to the Atlanta Braves. The team was able to acquire Lucas Giolito, who had some major sparks in 2023, but he isn't an ace-caliber pitcher.

Previous reports from Mark Feinsand writing for the MLB Network suggested that the Red Sox were one of the favorites to land recent World Series winner Jordan Montgomery while they were also in the hunt to sign 2023 NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell.

But insider Ken Rosenthal reported earlier that the team wasn't in the hunt anymore, having been beaten by other clubs in the race to land either pitcher.

"Red Sox don’t seem to be in the mix for Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery," Rosenthal reported.

Red Sox fans were distraught as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their disagreement with the strategy the management has adopted.

"That’s ok. They can reduce the ticket prices by 25% since they are now adopting a small market mentality," one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "What a joke we have become!"

Here are a few other reactions:

Boston Red Sox beaten to Teoscar Hernandez by the Dodgers

Earlier, it was reported that gun outfielder Teoscar Hernandez signed a new one-year $23.5 million deal with the LA Dodgers. Reports suggested that the Boston Red Sox were no way near signing the outfielder after they had offered him a small $28 million two-year contract, which was valued just a little over what he was earning in 2023.

