Adrian Morejon's partner Melany blows sweet kisses to Padres' pitcher in romantic moments at Pecto Park

Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, gushed over her husband pitching at Petco Park. The Padres won the game against the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 score on Monday. The Padres clinched their fourth playoff berth in six seasons.Melany shared an Instagram story on Friday in which she was leaning over the railing in a pink, gradient strapless dress, paired with a white bucket hat and a braided hairstyle. Adrian Morejon was also spotted in the photo, wearing the Padres City Connect uniform. &quot;Last City Connect kiss,&quot; Melany wrote on the story.She also reshared a Padres post on her Instagram story. The image featured a shot from a Sony lens. &quot;September’s Friar Photos of the Month are here, captured exclusively on Sony cameras and lenses! #ShotOnSony,&quot; the Padres captioned the post.Melany proudly shared the Hispanic Heritage weekend event graphic presented by JetBlue. The graphic highlights Padres players who share Cuban roots: Jose Iglesias, Adrian Morejon and Nestor Cortes.Morejon's wife, Melany, shared stories.(Credits: @melanymqz/Instagram)Adrian Morejon dropped emojis on his wife, Melany's post.In August, Melany shared a clip on her Instagram at Rawayana, Danny Ocean•Binikini. She wore a two-piece yellow and blue bikini with stylish sunglasses and tagged &quot;Tinyesswim,&quot; a swimwear brand. The clip features Melany relaxing on a boat with the sea and mountains in the background, reflecting a luxurious summer vibe.&quot;💙💛 ,&quot; Melany captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMorejon reacted with emojis, &quot;😍😍😍&quot;Adrian Morejon gushed over his wife,Melany's post.(Credits: @melanymqz/Instagram)Morejon first shared a photo with his wife, Melany, in December 2018. Since then, they have been regularly posting images of them together on social media platforms.Melany posted a series of images of the All-Star red carpet on July 16. Melany donned a striking blue full-length dress, while Morejon matched her color and wore the same shade outfit. He also wore a Cuban chain. Melany completed the look with a baseball-designed clutch.&quot;Still doesn’t feel real! ♥️ Many more to come!!! ⭐️,&quot; Melany captioned the post.On the mound, Morejon posted a 2.11 ERA, 69 strikeouts and a sharp 0.908 WHIP so far in the 2025 season, standing tied for No. 68 while showcasing a stellar performance.