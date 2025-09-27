  • home icon
  • Adrian Morejon's partner Melany blows sweet kisses to Padres' pitcher in romantic moments at Pecto Park

By Harshita Jain
Published Sep 27, 2025 14:06 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet (Credits: Getty)

Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, gushed over her husband pitching at Petco Park. The Padres won the game against the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 score on Monday. The Padres clinched their fourth playoff berth in six seasons.

Melany shared an Instagram story on Friday in which she was leaning over the railing in a pink, gradient strapless dress, paired with a white bucket hat and a braided hairstyle. Adrian Morejon was also spotted in the photo, wearing the Padres City Connect uniform.

"Last City Connect kiss," Melany wrote on the story.

She also reshared a Padres post on her Instagram story. The image featured a shot from a Sony lens.

"September’s Friar Photos of the Month are here, captured exclusively on Sony cameras and lenses! #ShotOnSony," the Padres captioned the post.

Melany proudly shared the Hispanic Heritage weekend event graphic presented by JetBlue. The graphic highlights Padres players who share Cuban roots: Jose Iglesias, Adrian Morejon and Nestor Cortes.

Morejon&#039;s wife, Melany, shared stories.(Credits: @melanymqz/Instagram)
Adrian Morejon dropped emojis on his wife, Melany's post.

In August, Melany shared a clip on her Instagram at Rawayana, Danny Ocean•Binikini. She wore a two-piece yellow and blue bikini with stylish sunglasses and tagged "Tinyesswim," a swimwear brand. The clip features Melany relaxing on a boat with the sea and mountains in the background, reflecting a luxurious summer vibe.

"💙💛 ," Melany captioned the post.
Morejon reacted with emojis, "😍😍😍"
Adrian Morejon gushed over his wife,Melany&#039;s post.(Credits: @melanymqz/Instagram)
Morejon first shared a photo with his wife, Melany, in December 2018. Since then, they have been regularly posting images of them together on social media platforms.

Melany posted a series of images of the All-Star red carpet on July 16. Melany donned a striking blue full-length dress, while Morejon matched her color and wore the same shade outfit. He also wore a Cuban chain. Melany completed the look with a baseball-designed clutch.

"Still doesn’t feel real! ♥️ Many more to come!!! ⭐️," Melany captioned the post.

On the mound, Morejon posted a 2.11 ERA, 69 strikeouts and a sharp 0.908 WHIP so far in the 2025 season, standing tied for No. 68 while showcasing a stellar performance.

Harshita Jain

