Adrian Morejon’s wife Melany enjoys Arizona getaway in white bikini as Padres clash with Dodgers in heated Petco Park series

Adrian Morejon, who boasts a 9-4 record, along with a 1.81 ERA and 60 strikeouts, has been one of the most reliable arms of a superb San Diego Padres bullpen, which leads the majors with a 2.87 combined ERA.

Ad

Just like his teammates on the field, a constant source of support for Morejon off the field is his wife, Melany.

On Friday, Melany Morejon headed out of San Diego to enjoy a few moments of calm in the scenic Arizona countryside. She later shared a few snaps from her getaway on her Instagram story, where she enjoyed the southwestern summer while sporting a white bikini.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshots of Melany Morejon's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@melanymqz IG Stories)

While Melany took some time to unwind, Adrian Morejon and his teammates would have been preparing to face bitter rivals, the LA Dodgers, in a high-stakes clash at Petco Park.

Ad

Trending

Not much is known about when and how Adrian and Melany first met, as the couple has preferred to keep those details away from the public eye. Looking at their respective social media feeds, however, it appears the pair have been since Adrian Morejon's minor league days, when he was playing for the Padres' Triple-A affiliate, the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, was in attendance at Petco Park as her husband played an important role in helping the Padres beat the Dodgers

After enjoying her trip to Arizona, it appeared Melany Morejon made it back to San Diego just in time to catch her husband in action at Petco Park. Shortly after Adrian Morejon made his grand entrance late in the game, she took to Instagram to react via her story.

Ad

"an icon" Melany Morejon captioned her Instagram story

Screenshots of Melany Morejon's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@melanymqz IG Stories)

Having earned his maiden All-Star selection this year, Morejon added to his excellent season with another dominant performance, holding the formidable Dodgers hitters scoreless in Saturday's win. Pitching 1.1 innings, Morejon did not allow hits and struck out two.

As a result, the Padres won 5-1, clinching the series. More importantly, this win allowed them to reclaim top spot in the NL West.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More