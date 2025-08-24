Adrian Morejon’s wife Melany enjoys Arizona getaway in white bikini as Padres clash with Dodgers in heated Petco Park series

Adrian Morejon, who boasts a 9-4 record, along with a 1.81 ERA and 60 strikeouts, has been one of the most reliable arms of a superb San Diego Padres bullpen, which leads the majors with a 2.87 combined ERA.
Just like his teammates on the field, a constant source of support for Morejon off the field is his wife, Melany.
On Friday, Melany Morejon headed out of San Diego to enjoy a few moments of calm in the scenic Arizona countryside. She later shared a few snaps from her getaway on her Instagram story, where she enjoyed the southwestern summer while sporting a white bikini.
While Melany took some time to unwind, Adrian Morejon and his teammates would have been preparing to face bitter rivals, the LA Dodgers, in a high-stakes clash at Petco Park.
Not much is known about when and how Adrian and Melany first met, as the couple has preferred to keep those details away from the public eye. Looking at their respective social media feeds, however, it appears the pair have been since Adrian Morejon's minor league days, when he was playing for the Padres' Triple-A affiliate, the Fort Wayne TinCaps.
Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, was in attendance at Petco Park as her husband played an important role in helping the Padres beat the Dodgers
After enjoying her trip to Arizona, it appeared Melany Morejon made it back to San Diego just in time to catch her husband in action at Petco Park. Shortly after Adrian Morejon made his grand entrance late in the game, she took to Instagram to react via her story.
"an icon" Melany Morejon captioned her Instagram story
Having earned his maiden All-Star selection this year, Morejon added to his excellent season with another dominant performance, holding the formidable Dodgers hitters scoreless in Saturday's win. Pitching 1.1 innings, Morejon did not allow hits and struck out two.
As a result, the Padres won 5-1, clinching the series. More importantly, this win allowed them to reclaim top spot in the NL West.