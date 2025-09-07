Adrian Morejon’s wife Melany gets playful as she slides down Padres star's life-size poster in red bralette and skirt

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, is her husband's biggest supporter and she proved it again on Saturday when she showed the pitcher's life-size poster at her home.Melany uploaded a short clip in which she can be seen dressed in a red bralette tie back top paired with a matching long skirt. The video captured her sliding down a life-size poster of Morejon, which featured the left-hander in his Padres uniform with a glove in hand. The playful scene was captured near a pool table under the red room lights.Melany's Instagram storyAdrian Morejon and Melany have been together since Morejón's time with the Fort Wayne TinCaps, the Padres' High-A affiliate. They went public with their relationship two years ago in 2023.Apart from posting photos and videos from Petco Park cheering for the Padres reliever, Melany also posts gym selfies and workout posts.Adrian Morejon debuts his wife Melany on red carpetMelany has grabbed attention with her steadfast support for the Padres pitcher who earned his first All-Star selection after six years in the majors. He stepped in for Zack Wheeler. Before the Midsummer Classic break, Adrian Morejon posted a 7-3 record, a 1.71 ERA and 0.83 WHIP, with 39 strikeouts and just nine walks over 42 innings in 45 relief appearances.Accompanying him on the red carpet at Truist Park in Atlanta, Melany arrived in a sparkling blue outfit that perfectly complemented the pitcher's navy blue suit over dark pants. Melany was also carrying a baseball-looking handbag as she posed for photos on the red carpet.&quot;Still doesn’t feel real! ♥️ Many more to come!!! ⭐️&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn 2025, Morejón appeared in 65 games with a stellar 1.85 ERA, a 0.79 WHIP and an 11-4 win-loss record across 63.1 innings pitched. He’s struck out 64 batters.The pitcher has been dominating on the mound lately. He's on a 10-inning scoreless streak, with a 10:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in that stretch. Overall, through 59.2 innings, he's compiled a 1.81 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and a commanding 60:12 K:BB rate.