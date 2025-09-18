Adrian Morejon’s wife Melany makes a statement in bold red dress and eye-catching chest tattoo

Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, has come up with another bold fashion choice on Wednesday. The wife of San Diego Padres reliever often shares content surrounding lifestyle, travel and fitness.
Melany shared a clip on social media in which she is wearing a deep red dress with lace detailing. The plunging neckline of the outfit highlighted her eye-catching chest tattoo. Moreover, her red hair goes well with the outfit.
She accompanied the clip with the song “Mírame Ahora (Salud mi Reina)” by Colombian singer Manuel Turizo. It was released this month and coincides with Turizo’s fourth studio album 201. It is also a part of his international “201 Tour.”
Adrian Morejon’s wife Melany celebrates All-Star reliever's record-breaking win for Padres with a heartfelt message
Adrian Morejon's breakout year will now go down in the books of Padres history. In Wednesday's 7-4 win against the New York Mets, the All-Star reliever picked up his historic 12th win of the season.
Morejon replaced Padres ace Nick Pivetta in the fifth inning after Juan Soto went deep against the right-hander to cut the lead to 6-3. After Morejon arrived, the Mets went quiet as the reliever retired four straight batters without giving up a hit or walk while striking out two hitters.
Since the Padres exploded for four runs in the fifth inning, thanks to Manny Machado's grand slam, Morejon was awarded the win.
Morejon's 12th win makes him the most winningest reliever in a single season in Padres history. He surpasses Rollie Fingers (1980) and Butch Metzger (1976), who registered 11 wins each in their season.
Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, celebrated her husband's latest milestone. She tagged the reliever and expressed pride over his #12 win of the season. She reshared a post which highlighted the scoreline (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) in bold letters and wrote:
"Vamossss @adrianmorejon40 🔥"
She added a two-word reaction of her own:
"eso macho"
After Wednesday's perfect outing, Morejon improved his season ERA to 2.11 to go along with three saves and 66 strikeouts against 16 walks.