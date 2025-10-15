  • home icon
  Adrian Morejon's wife Melany shows off radiant "post-yoga glow" with twin braids in green workout gear

Adrian Morejon's wife Melany shows off radiant "post-yoga glow" with twin braids in green workout gear

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 15, 2025 08:19 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, shared her post-yoga look on Tuesday. She posted a boomerang on Instagram,showing off her braids.

Melany, posing inside her car, wore a green sports bra and struck a playful V-sign after her intense yoga session.

"Post Yoga glow," Melany captioned her post.
Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, shared a story. (melanymqz/Instagram)
Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, shared a story. (melanymqz/Instagram)

She shared a video of herself designing a Rosera costume. Melany explained the skirt fabric she used—EVA foam—and shared tips and tricks for shaping it. She showcased how to heat the foam with a fabric dryer and create a petal-like structure with the help of a bowl.

"Accent extra strong today," Melany captioned her story.

Melany also shared an image of the rose-inspired skirt design.

"Have a paint under and more fluff, but she’s coming along."
Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, shared stories. (melanymqz/Instagram)
Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, shared stories. (melanymqz/Instagram)

Adrian Morejon's wife Melany cheered for the NL Wild Card Series against Cubs

Melany shared a story on her Instagram earlier this month. The game was against the Chicago Cubs, in which the Padres lost 3-1 in Game 3. She shared a snapshot wearing a Padres customized dress with designer long boots.

Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, shared a story. (melanymqz/Instagram)
Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, shared a story. (melanymqz/Instagram)

Padres reliever Adrian Morejon spoke to the San Diego Union-Tribune about his achievement of being part of the All-Star game in 2025.

"When I received the news I (would) come here, I felt weird, happy, I felt everything in that moment."

Morejon continued:

"Because I know I have (been around) a long, long time; I have injuries every year. And I feel very happy that last year and this year I’m feeling healthy. That’s one of the biggest goals of my career. And finally, I feel good right now." "I was never thinking last season or three years ago I’d be an All-Star. This year, the last couple of weeks, everybody on the team told me, ‘You are maybe gonna be an All-Star.’"

Morejon ended the 2025 season with a 2.11 ERA in 70 appearances and 2.3 WAR. He earned his 12th win of the season against the New York Mets and became the Padres' pitcher with the most wins in a single season.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

