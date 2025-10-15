Adrian Morejon's wife Melany shows off radiant "post-yoga glow" with twin braids in green workout gear

Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, shared her post-yoga look on Tuesday. She posted a boomerang on Instagram,showing off her braids.

Melany, posing inside her car, wore a green sports bra and struck a playful V-sign after her intense yoga session.

"Post Yoga glow," Melany captioned her post.

Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, shared a story. (melanymqz/Instagram)

She shared a video of herself designing a Rosera costume. Melany explained the skirt fabric she used—EVA foam—and shared tips and tricks for shaping it. She showcased how to heat the foam with a fabric dryer and create a petal-like structure with the help of a bowl.

"Accent extra strong today," Melany captioned her story.

Melany also shared an image of the rose-inspired skirt design.

"Have a paint under and more fluff, but she’s coming along."

Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, shared stories. (melanymqz/Instagram)

Adrian Morejon's wife Melany cheered for the NL Wild Card Series against Cubs

Melany shared a story on her Instagram earlier this month. The game was against the Chicago Cubs, in which the Padres lost 3-1 in Game 3. She shared a snapshot wearing a Padres customized dress with designer long boots.

Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, shared a story. (melanymqz/Instagram)

Padres reliever Adrian Morejon spoke to the San Diego Union-Tribune about his achievement of being part of the All-Star game in 2025.

"When I received the news I (would) come here, I felt weird, happy, I felt everything in that moment."

Morejon continued:

"Because I know I have (been around) a long, long time; I have injuries every year. And I feel very happy that last year and this year I’m feeling healthy. That’s one of the biggest goals of my career. And finally, I feel good right now." "I was never thinking last season or three years ago I’d be an All-Star. This year, the last couple of weeks, everybody on the team told me, ‘You are maybe gonna be an All-Star.’"

Morejon ended the 2025 season with a 2.11 ERA in 70 appearances and 2.3 WAR. He earned his 12th win of the season against the New York Mets and became the Padres' pitcher with the most wins in a single season.

