The New York Yankees and their fanbase are still in shock after getting embarrassingly swept by the Houston Astros in the postseason. The series always looked one-sided. The once mighty Yankees franchise was no match for the supremely talented Astros side.

The Bronx Bombers were so poor that they even resorted to excuses towards the end of the series. After game two at Minute Maid Park, manager Aaron Boone blamed the open roof for their loss. Boone noted that a rocket to right field by Aaron Judge would have crossed the fence, if not for the wind.

It seemed like a desperate act from a manager who was clutching at straws. Podcast host Jared Carrabis took a sly dig at the manager with his latest tweet.

After baseball columnist Bob Nightengale tweeted that the roof at Minute Maid Park would remain closed for the first two games of the World Series between the Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies, Carrabis saw an opportunity to poke fun at Boone and the Yankees.

"Advantage Yankees in this one," Carrabis tweeted.

It is common knowledge that Carrabis is not the biggest New York Yankees fan. This is just his latest jab at the club's expense.

The New York Yankees were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series

Manager Aaron Boone walks to the mound to remove starting pitcher Gerrit Cole against the Houston Astros

The New York Yankees will look to rebuild in the offseason after another humiliating playoff exit. They dominated the American League East and finished with a 99-63 record. Unfortunately for them, they once again fell short in their bid to win the pennant.

The Athletic MLB @TheAthleticMLB Aaron Boone wasn't a fan of the Minute Maid Park roof being open on Thursday's ALCS Game 2.



He said he felt like Aaron Judge’s 8th inning flyout would’ve been long gone if the wind hadn’t have kept it in. Aaron Boone wasn't a fan of the Minute Maid Park roof being open on Thursday's ALCS Game 2.He said he felt like Aaron Judge’s 8th inning flyout would’ve been long gone if the wind hadn’t have kept it in. https://t.co/kv718fku1q

"Aaron Boone wasn't a fan of the Minute Maid Park roof being open on Thursday's ALCS Game 2. He said he felt like Aaron Judge’s 8th inning flyout would’ve been long gone if the wind hadn’t have kept it in." - The Athletic MLB

Against the Houston Astros, they were outclassed and outworked. The potent offense that was on display throughout the regular season failed to show up. They finished the series with only nine runs in four games. That equates to a meager 2.25 runs per game and far below the 4.98 they averaged during the regular season.

New Yorkers are fed up with the lack of titles over the past decade. The New York Yankees haven't won a World Series since 2009. They have only won one championship since 2000. These are stunning numbers for a historic franchise that boasts an MLB-record 27 championships.

As such, Aaron Boone's days at the club may be numbered. This is his fifth season in charge, and he is yet to even reach the World Series. The manager is running out of excuses and needs to start delivering in the postseason.

Poll : 0 votes