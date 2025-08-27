After accurately predicting Roman Anthony's rise, ex-Blue Jays GM identifies next wave of promising MLB prospects

Former Blue Jays general manager J.P. Ricciardi recently shared a list about the next group of young stars that can potentially set impress in the big leagues as each season, several upstarts try and make their mark in MLB with their brilliant play.

Last year, names such as Paul Skenes and Jackson Merrill blazed a trail for the next generation of stars. Fast forward to today and rookies such as Boston's Roman Anthony and Milwaukee's Isaac Collins have all dazzled with their on field exploits.

With that in mind, the former Blue Jays GM doubled-down and predicted the next batch of young studs that are bound to play a starring role in MLB in the next few years. This was after the fact that he was one of the few personalities that successfully forecasted Anthony's rise in the big leagues. The former baseball executive then professed his confidence in Miami Marlins prospect Joe Mack.

"I really like the Joe Mack kid with the Marlins. He was a high pick and a catcher. He throws well and [has] power," said Ricciardi on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast with Rob Bradford. (27:20-27:28)

After claiming his stake on Mack's future, Ricciardi then proceeded to share some intriguing names that he thinks will be the next great names in the league, including an offspring of a former MLB All-Star.

"Carl Crawford's son [Justin] will be a good player. He doesn't have a lot of power but [generates] a lot of contact and runs well. I think he's going to be a Kenny Lofton type of player. He has good bat to ball skills. I also really like Peyton Tolle. He is definitely a starter and I think they'll make a big mistake if they try to pitch him out of the bullpen. I would try to pitch him in the rotation." (28:00-30:42)

Apart from Crawford, Ricciardi also lauded Red Sox lefty prospect Payton Tolle. He even suggested that Tolle would fit right into the team's rotation if called upon to the main squad.

Blue Jays tally surprising loss against hapless Twins

In what was an unexpected result, the AL East-leading Blue Jays blew a 4-0 lead to the lowly Twins during Tuesday night's contest in Toronto.

Heading into the sixth, the Blue Jays were in cruise control with their four-zip lead over the visitors. However, the Twins ended the game with a 7-1 run courtesy of the heroics from Luke Keaschall, Mickey Gasper, and Matt Wallner. As a result, the Blue Jays fell to 77-56 and the Twins improved to 60-72, with the former still holding firm grip in its respective division.

