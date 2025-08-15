Red Sox star Roman Anthony shines spotlight on unsung heroes of his life: "I wouldn’t be here if not for every little sacrifice they made"

Ever since he made his big league debut on June 9, young Roman Anthony has fit right in at the big league level, and has been one of the key protagonists of the Red Sox's strong run following the All-Star break.

As a result, the Red Sox decided to secure the promising youngster's services for the foreseeable future, signing him to an eight-year, $130 million deal.

With MLB's "Players' Weekend" scheduled for August 15-17, one of the main themes is appreciation, giving big leaguers a chance to thank those who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to help them chase their dreams. For Roman Anthony, that honor goes to his dad, Tony, and mom, Lori.

Speaking with insider Ian Browne of MLB.com on Thursday, Anthony shared about the special bond he has with his parents and how grateful he is for the sacrifices they made to help him reach this point.

"I share everything with them. I wouldn’t be here if not for every little sacrifice they made. You may kind of take it for granted at the time, but looking back at it now, the way things worked out, I’m so grateful for them."

"Both of them kind of came from nothing. For them to have as little experience as they did in the sports world, and to put me and my siblings in every sport they could possible, and constantly support us for 21 years of my life now, I couldn’t ask for anything more," Anthony said

Kansas City Royals v Boston Red Sox - Source: Getty

Roman Anthony explains how his parents played contrasting roles in his journey to the big leagues

In a conversation with Ian Browne, Roman Anthony shared how his mom and dad played very different roles during his formative years, both of which were key to his growth as a player.

His mom, Lori, encouraged him to keep dreaming big and believing in himself, while his dad, Tony, made sure young Roman knew the tough realities of making it in professional sports.

"Ever since I was a little boy, and I could hold a baseball bat, she was the one that was pushing me. ‘Hey, keep dreaming. Keep going. Nothing’s impossible. You’re going to be a professional baseball player and play in the big leagues.’ This is when I was around five years old. For her, just manifesting things into existence and teaching me to dream at a young age, she’s helped me so much."

"He was super tough on me at a young age. I appreciate everything now, how hard he was on me. When I look back at it, it was tough. But understanding it now, and looking back on it, I don’t think I’d be here right now if not for how hard he was on me, even as I got up to pro ball," Anthony explained

Roman Anthony in action for the Boston Red Sox - Source: Getty

Looking at how quickly Roman Anthony has established himself in the majors, it’s clear that all the steps Tony and Lori Anthony took to physically and mentally prepare the youngster have definitely paid off.

