After bold Juan Soto-Yankees facial hair policy connection, sportscaster comes under fire from MLB fans: "F**king idiot"

For decades now, New York Yankees players and staff were forbidden from having long hair or a beard. It was part of Geroge Steinbrenner's strict policies, but Hal Steinbrenner recently got rid of the policy.

Players and staff can now have a well-groomed beard moving forward. Sportscaster Evan Roberts discussed the policy on Friday, pointing the finger at Juan Soto for the change.

Roberts speaks on the Bronx Bombers losing the star in free agency as a reason for the sudden change. Now, the club puts themselves at a great advantage for future free agency considerations.

Fans were quick to jump on social media and fire shots at Roberts. They do not understand Soto's connection to the policy change as he does not have a beard.

"Juan Soto doesn't have a beard f**king idiot" one fan posted.

"People just saying anything these days" said another.

"It was because of Devin Williams. Soto never had facial hair. Sheesh" said another.

Some fans are pointing out that the policy change is because of Devin Williams. Williams showed up to camp without a beard for nearly the first time in his career, making headlines only for the policy to change afterward.

"Show me Soto with a beard" said another.

"Where is the correlation" said another.

"Evan you're great but this is comical" said another.

Yankees players shine in first game since the new beard policy was implemented

New York Yankees Workouts - Marcus Stroman (Photo via IMAGN)

It might have been because of the new policy or the fact Yankees players were excited to get back out there, but they shined Friday. In their first Spring Training game they took on the Tampa Bay Rays and blanked them 4-0.

Marcus Stroman got the ball to kick the 2025 season into gear, going just one inning. He gave up two singles but was able to get a strikeout and a couple of groundballs to get out of the jam.

Newly-signed Paul Goldschmidt had a solid day at the plate for his new club. He went 1-for-2 with a walk, double, and an RBI. Prospect Jasson Dominguez also showed poise at the plate, hitting an RBI, drawing a walk, and scoring a run.

Superstar slugger Aaron Judge was not in the lineup and it will stay that way for a while. He is expected to make his Spring Training debut on March 1.

