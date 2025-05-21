After Cardinals legend Albert Pujols, Braves icon Andruw Jones follows suit with WBC 2026 managerial role

In the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic, some MLB greats will join in action as managers. On Tuesday, former Atlanta Braves standout Andruw Jones was appointed the manager of the Team Kingdom of the Netherlands. He joins St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols as another MLB great to manage a team in the WBC. Pujols will lead the Dominican Republic team.

Jones is from Willemstad, Curaçao, but has represented the Netherlands as a player in the 2006 and 2013 editions of the WBC. He previously served as the bench coach in 2017 and 2023 when Hensley "Bam Bam" Meulens was manager.

The Netherlands finished in 13th place in the 2023 WBC edition. Under Andruw Jones' leadership in 2026, they are set to compete in Pool D alongside Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Israel, and Nicaragua, with games scheduled at loanDepot Park in Miami from March 6-11, 2026.

Jones spoke about his appointment in a statement shared by the team via Instagram on Tuesday.

"It's a tremendous honor to manage the team Kingdom of the Netherlands in the WBC," he said. "I've worn the uniform as a player and coach, and now being trusted to manage the team is a great honor. Can't wait to put a great team together with my coaching staff."

Andruw Jones may not be inducted into the Hall of Fame yet, but he had quite a career. In 17 seasons, Jones won 10 Gold Gloves and was a five-time All-Star. He hit 434 career home runs and drove in over 1,200 RBIs.

His peak season was in 2005 when he led MLB with 51 homers and finished second in NL MVP voting.

Andruw Jones to serve as hitting coach under Chipper Jones in All-Star Futures Game

Former Atlanta Braves teammates will reunite to coach at the upcoming All-Star Futures Game on July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta. Chipper Jones will lead the NL Team as manager, and he will have his former teammate and friend Andruw Jones alongside him as hitting coach.

Other members in Chipper's coaching staff include Mark DeRosa (bench), Tim Hudson (pitching), Tyler Flowers (first base), Kanekoa Texeira (third base), Nick Markakis (general coach) and Peter Moylan (bullpen).

On the other hand, the AL side will be managed by former World Series champion Marquis Grissom. His coaching staff includes Jerry Manuel (bench), Fred McGriff (hitting), Marvin Freeman (pitching), Dale Murphy (first base), Brian Hunter (third base), Ryan Klesko (general) and Johnny Estrada (bullpen).

Players for this game are picked from the minor league affiliates of all 30 MLB teams.

