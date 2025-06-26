After European vacation, Roman Anthony's sister Lia enjoys beach vibes in Jupiter, Florida

While Boston Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony is finding his footing after being promoted to the senior team this month, his elder sister Lia Anthony is enjoying her vacation.

Lia Anthony shared glimpses of her trip to southeastern Europe earlier this week. She shared pictures from her time in Andalusia in an Instagram post, writing:

"Life is nice when it looks this way 🍋."

She also shared a video from her time out in the Spanish town on Saturday.

"Never want to leave,” Lia wrote in her Instagram story.

Following her European gateway, Lia is enjoying her time at the beach in Jupiter, Florida. She shared a clip, capturing the waves at the beach in an Instagram story on Wednesday.

(Image source - Instagram)

Lia Anthony has gained a strong social media following during her brother Roman's debut series against the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this month. Lia, who was in the stands for the game along with other family members, reacted to the attention she got after his brother's MLB debut.

“Wow, I mean, it’s been surreal," Lia said on 'The Greg Hill Show.' "I went from having, I think, 3,000 and now I’m at 14,000. It’s crazy. I think he definitely was shocked, we all were. But I mean, he’s got bigger things to focus on, so he’s just been, you know, focusing on his debut and everything.”

Lia Anthony's fan following continues to grow as the Red Sox rookie's elder sister now boasts more than 36,000 followers on Instagram.

Roman Anthony's sister Lia shares heartwarming birthday wish for her friend

In another Instagram story, Lia Anthony shared a heartfelt message on her friend's birthday. Lia shared a collage of pictures with her friend Codi Hackney, writing:

"Happy Birthday gorgeous girl. I love you so much."

(Image source - Instagram)

The Red Sox are undergoing a few changes after Triston Casas' season-ending injury, which was followed by a shocking Rafael Devers trade to the San Francisco Giants last week.

While Roman Anthony has predominantly spent his time in the right field since his promotion, the Red Sox rested him for the series finale against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. Anthony pinch-hit for designated hitter Rob Refsnyder in the series finale.

