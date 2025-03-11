After finishing behind Paul Skenes & Jackson Merrill in 2024, Brewers rookie Jackson Chourio sends confident message ahead of season opener

Young Milwaukee Brewers star Jackson Chourio feels he's in good shape for the 2025 campaign and is keen to build on his excellent rookie camapign last year.

The 21-year-old outfielder said that he's especially focusing on developing his physique and strengthening his mentality during spring training so that he can be better prepared to handle the challenges awaiting him in the regular season.

Jackson Chourio was added to the Milwaukee Brewers Opening Day roster after he signed Chourio to an eight-year, $82 million contract, the largest deal for a player yet to play in the major leagues.

He lived up to his billing, finishing third in the National League Rookie of the Year race, behind Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and Sand Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill.

Speaking to MLB Network at the Brewers' spring training camp in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday, Jackson Chourio shed light on the aspects of his game he's working on heading into the Opening Day of the 2025 season.

"I feel great," Chourio said. "I feel incredible coming off of last year. So, this year, just going into it, I just want to continue working physically on my body and working mentally just to get myself as ready as I can for this upcoming season."

Chourio hit .275/.327/.464 during the regular season, with 21 home runs, 22 steals, 79 RBIs, and an OPS+ of 117.

"An experience I want to replicate as many times as possible": Jackson Chourio on reaching the postseason with the Brewers

Jackson Chourio was outstanding for the Brewers in the playoffs last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Milwaukee Brewers finished the 2024 season with a 93-69 record to win the National League Central and claim their sixth postseason appearance in seven years. It was their fourth division title in five seasons.

Jackson Chourio touched on his maiden postseason experience with the Brewers during his aforementioned interview with MLB Network.

"It's a beautiful moment," Chourio said. "To be honest, it's just an experience that I want to be able to replicate as many times as possible. Just to continue and have more moments like this."

Despite heading into the contest as the favorites, the Milwaukee Brewers were knocked out by the New York Mets in the Wild Card series. Chourio batted 5-11 with two home runs in the three postseason games.

