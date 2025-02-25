After fumbling Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto, MLB insider urges Blue Jays to not miss out on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. deal

The Toronto Blue Jays failed to reach an extension with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before the self-imposed deadline. The team has attempted to be active in free agency recently, but they struck out.

They were in on Shohei Ohtani, which led to the plane reporting and the idea that he was about to sign with the Jays. Then, they were in on Juan Soto, though they weren't part of the final two teams standing in that saga.

Since they missed on those two star players, one MLB insider is urging them not to miss out on another: Guerrero Jr. Buster Olney of ESPN called on them not to mess this one up, too:

"With Guerrero, there is no question whether he would sign to play in Toronto, as there was with Ohtani and Soto; Guerrero has played with the Jays his entire career, and says he wants to continue playing in Toronto.

"In Guerrero's case, there is a take-down number. As he said last week after the negotiations stalled, 'I have my number.' The Jays know that number, in a way they didn't know it with Ohtani and Soto and many other stars who've refused to take their money in recent winters."

The Jays had to try and bid on Soto, who went to the New York Mets, and Ohtani, who landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. They don't have to bid on Guerrero Jr., who is firmly standing on a number the Jays and the Jays alone know right now.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. open to signing with bitter rival now

Now that he's in a contract year, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. very well could sign with any team he wants to. Since the Toronto Blue Jays didn't meet his demands, other teams might have the chance to.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is willing to sign anywhere (Imagn)

That includes the New York Yankees, a team that will need a first baseman and that Guerrero Jr. once said he'd never play for. He's since walked that back, saying recently via CBS Sports:

"If I go to free agency, every team -- all 30 teams -- are going to have the opportunity to sit down with [me], to talk to me. I'm okay with everything. It's in the past."

His comments are in the past, and the Yankees could be in his future if the Blue Jays don't step in.

