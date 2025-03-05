After going viral as a barista, Bryce Harper puts his skills to the test in a coffee-tasting challenge

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is a force to be reckoned with when he takes to the home plate. He has been enthralling the crowd with his great at-bats and agile defensive abilities since his time with the Nationals in the MLB. Besides being a successful baseball player, Bryce is quickly gaining prominence in yet another field of interest off the diamond.

Harper has been uploading coffee-making videos on TikTok for some time now and fans love how the first baseman is highly aware and educated about all things related to making different kinds of coffee. On Tuesday, during a spring training session with the Phillies, Bryce was called upon by MLB Network's journalists for a fun-filled coffee-tasting challenge.

Take a look at the video here:

In this challenge, there were six cups kept in front of Bryce Harper, which contained six different beverages and he had to taste and identify them. Bryce started by tasting a flat white which he failed to guess correctly, then he drank some cappuccino which he again failed to identify correctly.

Then, Harper correctly guessed the remaining four drinks which were macchiato, espresso, matcha, and chai. Bryce spent most of his 2024 offseason experimenting with different coffees and uploaded videos of making the same on social media.

Bryce Harper didn't limit himself to just coffee making as he had uploaded a couple of videos in which he could be observed baking banana bread and making tiramisu from scratch. He uploaded the video of making the dessert from Clearwater, Florida, where he is currently playing with the Phillies in the Spring League.

"Bryce makes Tiramisu with his USA Jack Eichel jersey on."

Bryce Harper attempts to find rhythm in Spring League after a successful 2024 campaign

So far, Harper has featured in three games for the Phillies in the spring league. He is still attempting to find his rhythm at the plate as he is currently 3 of 8 at-bats with a .375 batting average, zero home runs and RBIs, and .819 OPS.

One can never count out the mighty left-handed slugger as he can amp up his game overnight, which was evident last season.

He produced a delightful season with the Phillies in 2024 which saw him crush 30 home runs, and drive in 87 runs, with a batting average of .285 and a healthy OPS of .898 in 145 games played. Harper will look to continue his great form in both departments of the game in 2025.

