"After I saw Shohei get two hits, I was swinging the cricket bat" - James Outman drops secret behind clutch homer against Twins

Shohei Ohtani and James Outman led the Dodgers to a 4-2 triumph against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. With the win, the Dodgers improved to 9-4, while the Twins slid to 3-5.

Ohtani was having an incredible game, and so did Outman with a clutch go-ahead homer in the top of the seventh inning. The two-way star topped it off with a solo home run of his own and pushed the Dodgers lead to 4-2, which stayed till the end of the game. Speaking to reporters after the game, Outman said(via Fabian Ardaya):

"After I saw Shohei get two hits, I was swinging the cricket bat"

Apart from the opposite-field solo home run, Ohtani also contributed with two extra-base hits (both double), resulting in one RBI and one run scored.

"He has to get untracked offensively": Dave Roberts wants James Outman to find his swing

Entering Monday's game, James Outman hasn't been in great touch so far this season. He is only slashing .125/.263/.156 with 13 strikeouts in 38 plate appearances.

Furthermore, he had limited appearances in the last four games, coming in as a pinch hitter. However, the reason was manager Dave Roberts wanted to give him some time off to work on his swing. According to the manager, Outman is their everyday center field and but he wants him to find his swing.

“No, it’s not,” Roberts said. “I just think James has to get untracked offensively. So for me, talking to the hitting guys, allowing him to have a couple days’ work and then he’ll be in there all three days against Minnesota. But my plan is definitely not to platoon him. Right now, I do want him to get that swing kind of a little more dialed in.”

It's understandable that Roberts wants James Outman to develop as the team's regular center fielder. He did ride a hot swing on Monday but his inconsistency might mean Roberts flips the page and has Kike Hernandez taking his place if his slump continues.

