After Liam & family get disturbing death threats, Red Sox manager stands firmly in support of pitcher

Bos Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendricks shared the unsavory side of being a major league player as he revealed his family receiving death threats after Thursday's loss to the New York Mets.
Hendricks made the revelation in an Instagram post, saying the threats to his family were "horrible and cruel." The 36-year-old pitched out of the bullpen in the team's 5-1 loss on Wednesday.
"Just as an FYI: Threats against me and my wife's life are horrible and cruel. You need help," Hendriks wrote in the post. "Leaving comments and telling me to commit suicide and how you wish I died from cancer is disgusting and vile."
Ahead of Friday's series opener against the Baltimore Orioles, Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared support for his reliever, who is in the second season with the team.
"We're in the public eye, and people feel they have the right to say whatever they want," Cora said. "Sometimes, it comes from real people. Other times, it comes from burner accounts, fake people. It puts everyone in a tough spot."
Cora also supported Hendricks calling out abusive fans in his Instagram post on Thursday.
"I understand what he's trying to accomplish," Cora said. "We have to protect our players, and we have to voice what we think."
Red Sox manager Alex Cora recalls seeking MLB's help to protect family
Alex Cora was embroiled in controversy during his stint with the Houston Astros. Cora recalled putting his family in the line of fire after his involvement in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. He reached out to MLB's security division in the wake of the controversial scandal in 2017.
"I put my family in a tough spot, especially when the news came out. It was dangerous, and we were afraid, to be honest," Cora said. "I don't want to go into details, but they did an amazing job."
Liam Hendricks has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the past and has played 11 games for the Red Sox this season.