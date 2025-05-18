After major Clayton Kershaw announcement, Dodgers fans want Blake Snell out

Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to make his season debut tonight for the team after a long layoff. Kershaw's last start was on August 30, 2024 against the Diamondbacks and has been out of action since after dealing with leg and foot injuries. As a result of the 37-year-old's reactivation, Blake Snell has been placed on the 60-day IL injured list who's out due to shoulder issues.

With the announcement, Dodger fans can't help but express their frustration about Snell's status. The two-time Cy Young winner had just started two games for the defending champions since his move ahead of the new season. Now, he is confirmed to miss more time with the likes of Tyler Glasnow and Roki Sasaki who are also dealing with injuries.

"I think it’s time to option Snell too. We spent so much money on a pitcher that hasn’t made a significant start. The starts he did have were abysmal. Just a complete waste," a fan remarked.

"BLAKE SNELL 60 DAY IL ?!?!?!?" A fan exclaimed.

"Snell what," a fan questioned.

"Snell just got the money for free lol," a fan stated.

"Think Blake Snell is going to end up be the Dodgers version of Anthony Rendon," a fan noted.

Snell's last start for the team was against the Braves. He left the game after just four innings after giving up five runs on five base hits with four walks. Although some were incensed about his absence, others chose to stay level-headed and noted that his return could be imminent.

"A REMINDER THAT THIS DOESN’T START A NEW 60 DAY TIMER ON SNELL. It can be backdated to his last appearance and doesn’t indicate a setback with his recovery!" A fan explained.

"No way people think Blake being on the 60 day IL means his return will get delayed even further lmao," one fan shared.

Although Kershaw has been activated, Snell's further exclusion from proceedings will further hurt the pitching rotation of the defending champions. Although they still hold the best record in the National League, the team has been involved in lopsided losses wherein their pitching staff were getting figured out on the jump.

Dodgers' pitching problem

Just like in 2024, the Dodgers are now facing another campaign with an injury-bitten pitching staff. At the moment, ten pitchers have been placed in the injured list — seven of which are of the 60-day variety.

Phenom Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Emmet Sheehan, Gavin Stone, and River Ryan are out for the starters. Meanwhile, Evan Phillips, Michael Kopech, Blake Treinen, and Brusdar Graterol are shelved for the bullpen.

With the amount of names out of action, it will be interesting to see how Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts navigate through another season wherein most of his pitching staff are banged up.

