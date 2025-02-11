After missing out on Juan Soto, Aaron Boone makes bold claim on Yankees' offseason moves

The New York Yankees have had a busy offseason. While they failed to re-sign Juan Soto, they were able to pivot and make some moves to fill some holes.

The Bronx Bombers signed players like Max Fried, Paul Goldschmidt, and Cody Bellinger. They were also able to acquire Devin Williams, Fernando Cruz, and Jonathan Loasiga.

Manager Aaron Boone is happy about how the team handled it. Losing a player like Juan Soto is tough, but the front office did a great job moving on.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Really proud of the 'pivot' as people would say. Whether its from ownership on down through our front office, there's no running from the fact of losing a player like Juan Soto," said Boone.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Boone is happy with the moves that the front office was able to make after Soto's decision. He feels his club is in a pretty good spot for Opening Day.

"There's a lot of ways to build a great team, and I think the moves that we made this offseason give us that chance" said Boone.

Aaron Boone gives insights into extension as Yankees manager

New York Yankees Manager - Aaron Boone (Photo via IMAGN)

Aaron Boone's contract with the New York Yankees was set to expire after the 2024 season. However, the club exercised its 2025 club option.

The former MLB player turned manager was asked about his status with the club. Talks of an extension have not come up yet, but there is no other place Boone would rather be.

"Nothing's happened yet. I know there have been talks around that. The reality is I'm so fired up to be here today and to get to work for this organization" said Boone.

Expand Tweet

Boone loves his position, working with the game's best like Aaron Judge. It will be interesting to see if an extension gets done this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback