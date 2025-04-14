After mocking Clayton Kershaw and Dodgers aces, Miguel Rojas gives nicknames for the trio

The only fun part in the LA Dodgers' 16-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs at home was shortstop Miguel Rojas' antics on the mound when asked to pitch the final two innings.

The game was a blowout, so Dodgers manager Dave Roberts decided not to use any more relievers. Instead, he gave the ball to Rojas to throw the final two innings. Rojas finished two innings, allowing five earned runs on seven hits, but it was his antics on the field that captured the limelight.

Rojas fulfilled the dream shared by many to impersonate several star Dodgers pitchers on the mound as he teased pitchers, including Clayton Kershaw, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki.

In the first slide, Rojas posted a split image of Kershaw and himself (the iconic leg break) on the mound, captioning it with “The 🐐 (GOAT)” — a fitting tribute to the future Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest Dodgers pitcher of all time.

Next up was Dodgers star Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Rojas dubbed him “The 👹,” or “The Monster.” Finally, he gave a shoutout to another Japanese phenom, Roki Sasaki, who was labeled “The 👻,” or “The Ghost,” suggesting he’s nearly untouchable on the mound.

Rojas' Instagram story

Dodgers manager gets candid on Miguel Rojas antics

Like several Dodgers fans, it was a tough night for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. But he made a lighthearted moment by giving the ball to Miguel Rojas ahead of the eighth inning.

Rojas' impersonation on the mound was well received by the sellout crowd, and even the manager chimed in the fun during the postgame interview.

“I guess a little bit of levity in a game like that is certainly helpful,” Roberts said. “It just shows he watches the games. But he gave us -- to be able to throw two innings was huge for us, and we needed every bit of that.”

Miguel Rojas shared his verdict on his outing.

“Let me tell you something. Roki, it’s really uncomfortable to pitch like that. I don’t know how I can bring the leg up like that,” Rojas said after the game. “I think it was a bad decision. I should have stuck with the Yamamoto and Landon Knack combo.”

The five earned run outing ballooned the shortstop's career ERA to 10.50.

