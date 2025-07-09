  • home icon
  • After moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. to 2B, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone reveals real reason behind DJ LeMahieu’s demotion

After moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. to 2B, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone reveals real reason behind DJ LeMahieu’s demotion

By Kaushani Chatterjee
Published Jul 09, 2025 01:24 GMT
DJ LeMahieu, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Aaron Boone [Source: Imagn]
New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be moving back to his natural position at second base after controversies and struggles as a third baseman. His move leaves DJ LeMahieu with limited options on the roster as either a 3B or a pinch hitter.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed on Tuesday that LeMahieu will not be starting at 3B due to physical challenges. This could also indicate a possible end to the 36-year-old's tenure with the team. The Yankees are reportedly exploring third baseman options ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

“I think physically it’s a challenge for him right now. So right now, no plans of doing that, but we’ll see. He’s a bat off the bench or some kind of role off the bench. We’ll see how the days unfold,” Aaron Boone on DJ LeMahieu.

When asked how LeMahieu took the news of his demotion, Boone said, “Not great necessarily.” Jazz Chisholm Jr. initially played 2B for the Yankees earlier this season, but moved to third base to accommodate LeMahieu following his return from the IL.

Following the team’s back-to-back series loss, the Bronx Bombers had to make a decision. Furthermore, since the position switch last month, the fans and MLB pundits had made their dissatisfactions known repeatedly.

DJ LeMahieu’s future with the Yankees remains uncertain

DJ LeMahieu [Source: Imagn]
After switching positions from 2B to 3B, DJ LeMahieu’s time on the field has been reduced. It is mostly due to his physical limitations. While he’ll remain on the bench for now, the New York Yankees are likely to look for better options in the trade market.

Some potential candidates for the 3B position are Eugenio Suarez, Willi Castro, Ryan McMahon and Ke’Bryan Hayes. However, if they need space, they might consider cutting LeMahieu from the roster.

LeMahieu penned a $90 million contract with the Bronx Bombers during the pandemic-shortened season. The Yankees owe the veteran infielder the rest of the $15 million salary this year and $15 million next year.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
