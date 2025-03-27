After Oneil Cruz, $16 billion worth giants welcome Jackson Chourio to their MLB stable

Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz and Brewers starting right fielder Jackson Chourio are young talents who have stirred up a storm in the big leagues with their effortless performances in both departments of the game in the 2024 MLB season.

Their efforts have been rewarded in gold as both have signed multi-year sports partnership with $16 billion (per Forbes) sports apparel giants, Adidas. The official social media page of the German brand shared posts announcing the partnership with both Jackson Chourio and Oneil Cruz.

"Our pana 🤞 @jacksonbryaan. Welcome to the family! Welcome to the adidas /// family!"

"El Miooooo, Oneil Cruz 🔥 Bienvenido a la familia! Welcome to the adidas /// family!"

Cruz made his major league debut in October 2021 and has since been a mainstay in the Pirates' infield. He produced one of the best seasons of his MLB career last year, which saw him crush 21 home runs, rake in 76 RBIs, with a .259 batting average, and a .773 OPS of 140 hits in 541 at-bats.

Chourio made his debut last year after he was added to the Brewers 40-man roster post 2024 spring training. The 21-year old Venezuelan rose to the occasion compiling an incredible statline which read: .275 batting average, 21 home runs, 79 RBIs, and .791 OPS off 145 hits in 528 at-bats.

Chourio finished third in the NL ROY ballots behind second placed Jackson Merrill and the eventual recipient, Pirates ace Paul Skenes. The signs are positive for both the Brewers and Pirates as their young squad will look to lead the team out of a competitive NL Central and into the postseason in 2025.

Pirates SS Oneil Cruz and Brewers OF Jackson Chourio impressive in spring training

Oneil Cruz has been fairly decent in spring training with a .194 batting average, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and .806 OPS. He will be hoping to pick up the proceedings from where he left off in the previous season as the Pirates open their account for the 2025 season in a four-game series against the Marlins at Loan Depot Park from Thursday.

Jackson Chourio registered emphatic performances in spring training, compiling a .469 batting average, one home run, eight RBIs, and 1.224 OPS. He will aim to start the 2025 MLB season strong as the Brewers travel to the Bronx for a three-game series against the Yankees, with opening day scheduled for Thursday.

