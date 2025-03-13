After sharing clubhouse with Juan Soto on Yankees, Clay Holmes gives insights on $765,000,000 star's fit with Mets

Juan Soto wasn't the only one who played for the New York Yankees in 2024 before moving to the Mets in 2025. The Mets also poached reliever Clay Holmes from the Yankees on a three-year, $38 million contract, including an opt-out after the 2026 season.

Holmes and Soto are adjusting well to a new environment. While there's an aura around Soto due to his massive $765 million contract, Holmes said that the culture in the Mets clubhouse has resulted in the outfielder's seamless integration.

On The Show with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman on Wednesday, Holmes shared insights on what's going on at Clover Park, where the Mets are having their spring training sessions.

"Yeah, I mean, Juan seems to be fitting in great over here," Holmes said (34:50 onwards). "He’s felt the care — people here are special, and he’s fit right in.

"When you have a guy like him who’s taken care of, he can do special things on the field. So yeah, it’s been great. There’s a lot of smiling, a lot of fun. He looks like Juan Soto to me, which I think anybody would sign up for. I’m glad to still be teammates with him — great teammate, great friend, great player. I’m excited to watch him for a few more years here."

Mets manager share thoughts on Juan Soto's fitting already

This spring, Juan Soto has been everything Mets GM David Stearns imagined when he stitched a record-breaking contract for him. He has hit three homers while batting .381.

The Dominican has also pleased everyone with his humor and is leading on the field with authority. His quick fit with other Mets stars has left manager Carlos Mendoza surprised and gushing.

"I didn't think (the adjustment) was going to be this quick, to be honest with you,” Mendoza said of Soto.

“I thought it was going to take a little bit longer, but he fit right in. As soon as the position players reported, within a couple of days you could see him laughing, making jokes, especially with some of the Latin players. That was really good to see."

Soto's bonding with other Mets stars like Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso will be important in the upcoming season. The three will be the spine of the Mets batting lineup who aims to blow out teams in 2025.

