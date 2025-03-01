After Shohei Ohtani's hilarious car prank, Dave Roberts gets his sweet revenge on Dodgers' superstar

It turned out to be a perfect night for Los Angeles Dodgers fans as they witnessed three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani belt a home run on his Spring Training debut against the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani's first home run of spring helped the Dodgers edge the Angels for a 6-5 win at Camelback Ranch. While Ohtani had a memorable return to the plate after his surgery in the offseason, the Japanese star was in for a surprise in the parking lot.

In a video posted by the Dodgers on social media, Ohtani was pranked by manager Dave Roberts. When Ohtani opened the door of his car, balls started popping out of the car.

While Ohtani was confused at the beginning, he found a picture of Roberts laughing among the balls. Roberts had a video message for the Japanese superstar, reminding Ohtani of his earlier prank.

"Alright Shohei, you got me in the first round. I told you, you know what they say about payback. So what I have done is.. you see this pretty face right here? That's me with all these balls and I put all these balls in your car. So enjoy it, keep these pictures and have fun cleaning your car out."

Earlier in Spring Training, Ohtani pranked Roberts by replacing the Dodgers manager's car with a toy car in the parking lot. Responding to Roberts' revenge, Ohtani said of the prank:

“I don’t know, a little troublesome.”

It'll be interesting to see what Shohei Ohtani has up his sleeve after his manager got the better of the Japanese prankster.

Dave Roberts praised Shohei Ohtani's recovery in Spring Training

Shohei Ohtani made his first plate appearance on Friday since the World Series in October. He went 1-for-3 on the night and felt good with his swing after undergoing surgery to repair his labrum in November.

"Regardless of the results, the biggest takeaway was being able to go through my three at-bats with no issues physically," Ohtani said via MLB.com. "I felt really good."

Manager Dave Roberts, who has been trying to ease back Ohtani into action, praised the Japanese star's recovery.

"Given where we're at in Spring Training," Roberts said, "I would not have thought he had surgery this offseason. He's in a good spot."

Shohei Ohtani was in his usual role as a designated hitter on Friday. The Dodgers also used World Series MVP Freddie Freeman in that role earlier this week as Freeman is making his way back to action after an ankle surgery in the offseason.

